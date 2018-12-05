Telangana Assembly polls: Fish to sheep, KCR’s sop story has it all

When it comes to populist or welfare schemes, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has left little to chance. In his four-and-a-half years in power, Telangana’s first CM has covered fish to sheep, filaria patients to sunstroke victims, and single women to women getting married. As Telangana votes on December 7, it is this that Rao is banking on, apart from his emotional appeal as the face of the statehood movement. He makes a mention of the schemes in all his poll speeches.

Months after its split from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, Telangana’s revenue surplus was Rs 301.20 crore. Shabbir Ali, who was leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, says Rao has squandered that on these schemes.

A look at some of the popular schemes that may decide how Telangana will vote:

Aasara scheme: Rs 1,000 per month for the poor elderly, aged artistes, widows, toddy tappers, weavers, AIDS patients and beedi rollers; and Rs 1,500 monthly for the disabled. Estimated beneficiaries: 39,21,027. Estimated cost: Rs 5,303.87 crore. Rolled out in November 2014, it has covered 42 lakh people so far.

An MA, B.Ed graduate, Abdul Rehman, 36, is disabled in both legs and sells biscuits. The disability pension is welcome, he says, but what he needs are “a job and steady income”.

Sarees for the poor on Bathukamma festival. Beneficiaries: About 1 crore. Estimated cost: Rs 727.09 crore. Started last year, the scheme is to be an annual feature.

The Bathukamma sop is connected to the Telangana pride pitch, and with the government procuring 1 crore of the polyester sarees, it keeps the weaving units running. “We were on the verge of closing down,” says B Manamma, in Subhashnagar, Sircilla district. The maximum powerloom weavers are in Sircilla town, in the Assembly constituency of Rao’s son K T Rama Rao.

In July 2017, the government also offered 50 per cent subsidy to owners seeking to modernise their powerlooms. But the takers have been few: just over 17,000.

104 residential schools for SC/ST students; 30 degree colleges for SC students; 51 residential schools and 21 degree residential colleges for STs; 206 residential schools for minorities. Beneficiaries: 4.74 lakh. Estimated cost: Rs 1,836.95 crore. Rolled out in 2016.

“But for these residential schools, my son would not have got a good education,” says Rafi Mohammad, 44, a cab driver in Nizamabad. The schools saw a pass percentage higher than the state average in 2017-18. But Mohammad is disappointed over not getting the promised two-bedroom house, under another vaunted scheme.

Rythu Bandhu: A crop investment support scheme giving Rs 8,000 per acre per year. Estimated beneficiaries: Nearly 50 lakh farmers owning land. Estimated cost: Rs 12,000 crore. Rolled out in May 2018.

Byagari Raju of Arutla village, who owns 3 acres, says small farmers like him end up borrowing before sowing season. “The money I got through Rythu Bandhu saved me,” he says. But farmers’ associations have accused the government of favouring landlords and ignoring the tenant farmers — who form 40 per cent of the total farmers.

Sheep distribution scheme: For shepherd communities of Golla and Kuruma, to “encourage traditional livelihoods”. Nearly 1 crore sheep distributed. Estimated cost: Rs 12,000 crore. Rolled out in June 2017.

On NH 163 near Parkal, Pallikonda Nagaraju and his father attribute their new livestock wealth to the Telangana government. “My father and I each got a ‘unit’ (20 sheep and a ram) about a year ago. Now we have about 60,” says Nagaraju. Plus, in March 2018, the government announced free fodder for the sheep, at a total cost of Rs 66 crore.

50-cc motorcycles for freshwater fishermen, and a pickup van and a mini-truck for each fishermen society with at least 50 members. Estimated beneficiaries: 3 lakh. Estimated cost: Rs 1,000 crore over five years. Rolled out in March 2018.

Says Guduru Narayana, of Kothur in Rangareddy district, “The motorcycle is fitted with an ice-box which keeps the catch fresh.” There are about 5 lakh fishermen families in Telangana.