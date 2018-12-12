Telangana Assembly Elections Results: TRS makes inroads into TDP’s strongholds

In 2014, while the TRS swept other parts of the state, capital Hyderabad and surrounding areas voted for the TDP-BJP alliance. The TDP won nine seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, and the BJP won five. The AIMIM won seven.

Cut to 2018, and the TRS bagged 18 of the 24 Assembly seats in GHMC areas.

The TDP won nine in GHMC areas in 2014 mainly because “settlers” from Andhra Pradesh voted for the party. Voters in constituencies such as Sanath Nagar, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Jubilee Hills, L B Nagar, Secunderabad Cantt, Qutubullapur and Rajendranagar, where a large number of Andhra-origin people live, backed TDP because they thought the TRS would create trouble for them in the newly formed state.

But, TRS leaders said after the results on Tuesday, the perception among Andhra-origin people has changed after K Chandrashekar Rao took over as the CM. “KCR assured us on safety. There has been not a single instance of attack on Andhra people, or any other law and order issue. Hyderabad has been peaceful,” said Madavaram Krishna Rao, the TRS candidate who defeated TDP’s Nandamuri Suhasini, granddaughter of TDP founder N T Rama Rao and daughter of late party leader N Harikrishna, in Kukatpally, which was earlier seen as a TDP bastion.

Krishna Rao, who comes from AP and had won on a TDP ticket in 2014 before moving to TRS, which renominated him, said, “The shift in support from TDP to TRS was very evident in GHMC elections in 2016 — a majority of Andhra people voted for TRS.” The TDP, he said, “failed to read this sentiment of Andhra people living in Hyderabad”. The result: TDP won only two of 13 seats it contested. The result is a huge blow to party chief and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who faces a tough Assembly election back home, along with the Lok Sabha polls, next year. The TDP’s decimation in Telangana has also come as a shot in the arm for Naidu’s chief rival in Andhra — Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress.

As the trends emerged, the YSR Congress rubbed it in, with party national secretary Vijay Sai Reddy calling Naidu the reason for the Congress’s defeat in Telangana.

BJP tally down to 1

The BJP’s tally went down from five seats in 2014 to just one in the recently concluded elections.

BJP’s Telangana unit president Dr K Laxman lost from Musheerabad to TRS novice Muta Gopal. Former Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was defeated by TRS candidate and municipal councillor K Venkatesham in Amberpet. Chintala Ramachandra Reddy lost from Khairatabad while NVSS Prabhakar lost from Uppal constituency. The only saving grace for the party was T Raja Singh’s victory from Goshamahal.

BJP candidates were placed third in Uppal and Musheerabad.

Party bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed public meetings in the state, but to no avail.

“It is definitely a big setback to us. We will analyse what went wrong,” Dr Laxman said. —ENS