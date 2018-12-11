Telangana Assembly elections: Owaisi meets KCR, assures support, BJP hints it may back TRS too

Political parties in Telangana went into a huddle on Monday ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday. Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), met Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the afternoon and is learnt to have offered his party’s support to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in case the latter does not get a majority.

To avoid mediapersons, Owaisi rode a motorcycle to Pragathi Bhavan at Begumpet and met the CM for half an hour. AIMIM will extend support to TRS if needed but the party will not join the government, sources in AIMIM said. “KCR will form the government on his own strength. MIM will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building,” Owaisi said.

TRS spokesperson T Bhanu Prasad said that it was a courtesy call and that TRS would form a majority government on its own without any support.

Leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held closed door meetings at Gandhi Bhavan. Later, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders met Governor ESL Narasimhan and submitted a representation. “We requested the Governor that in case no party gets a clear majority then he should first invite the ‘Prajakutami’ alliance… we submitted relevant documents to the Governor to show that the pre-poll alliance has Constitutional validity and it should be treated as a single entity. In case no party gets clear majority, the Governor should consider the alliance as a single entity and invite it to form government first,’’ Reddy told mediapersons.

Newly appointed TPCC working president Mohammed Azharuddin, TJS chief M Kodandaram, Telangana TDP chief L Ramana and others accompanied Reddy to meet the Governor.

BJP leaders also held meetings on Monday to discuss the strategy in case no party gets clear majority. Sources said that BJP expects to win not more than seven to nine seats. “Decision on supporting TRS would be taken by the BJP leadership only after assessing the situation after results are declared,” a BJP leader said.

According to PTI, BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao dropped hints that the BJP may not be averse to doing business with the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to keep the Congress at bay. “The BJP will have nothing to do with the Congress or the MIM,” he told PTI. “BJP certainly wants a stable government and in case of a hung assembly we will see who seeks our support, our support will certainly not be available for the Congress or the MIM,” Rao said.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes Tuesday. Heavy security has been deployed at counting centres in the 119 Assembly constituencies. The strongrooms where EVMs have been kept are being guarded by three layers of security led by central paramilitary forces.

Counting will start at 8 am to decide the fate of 1,821 candidates.