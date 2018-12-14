Behind TRS win: Govt schemes, support of Backward Classes, SCs and Muslims

The Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Reddy, Lambada and Muslim communities voted overwhelmingly for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the 88 Assembly constituencies that the party won. Initial analysis of voting patterns by TRS leaders in 109 of the 119 constituencies suggests that approximately 52 per cent of Backward Classes, about 30 per cent Reddys, over 80 per cent Lambadas, 45 per cent SCs and approximately 30 per cent Muslims voted for the party.

The Backward Classes, including Yadavas (Gollas-Kurumas), Gouds, Munneru Kapus and Mudiraj are covered under various schemes of the TRS government. About 6 lakh Yadava families were covered under the sheep distribution scheme while at least 45 per cent of Munneru Kapus, mostly farmers, benefitted from the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Gouds and Mudiraj (fishermen) also benefitted from various community specific schemes.

Twenty-two candidates from the Backward Classes won this time — 18 from TRS and rest from Congress. In 2014, there were 20 MLAs from the Backward Classes.

The Muslim community also voted overwhelmingly for TRS in at least 24 Assembly segments across Telangana — excluding the seven seats in Hyderabad — with 15-20 per cent or more Muslim population. The pro-TRS sentiment is mainly due to minority-specific schemes like ‘shadi mubarak’, salaries to muezzins and imams, and opening of minority residential schools providing free education to Muslim students. The AIMIM’s support to TRS outside Hyderabad also translated into huge gains for the TRS.

The politically strong Reddy community maintained its support to the TRS. Forty Reddys won — 31 from TRS and 9 from Congress. There were 42 Reddy legislators in 2014.

Five Kammas, two Brahmins, one Vysya, 10 Velmas, 19 SCs, 12 STs and eight Muslims won this time. TRS sources said that 60 per cent of SCs voted for the party. The TRS got a total vote share of 46.09 per cent, up from 34.04 in 2014.

The Congress, which won 20 seats, increased its vote share to 28.4 per cent from 25.2 per cent in 2014. The TDP’s vote share decreased from 14.55 per cent in 2014 to just 3.5 per cent this time and the party won only 2 of the 13 seats it contested.

The BJP, which won only one seat this time, got a vote share of 7 per cent while it won 5 seats with a 7.1 per cent vote share in 2014. The BJP’s 7 per cent vote share got it 14,50,456 votes, which actually ruined the chances of about 18 Congress candidates, especially in constituencies with a good Muslim population where the Hindu votes were split.