Telangana polls: Opposition alliance joins TRS sop story, promises more

The Congress-led opposition alliance is countering Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with his own strategy – sops and doles for all sections of the society. As the December 7 D-day draws closer, it has become a game of figures and numbers in Telangana —- or, who promises what, and how much.

In a move that took the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by surprise, the opposition alliance – called Prajakutami – last week announced that if it forms the next government it will give “rent reimbursement’ of Rs 50,000 to people who expected to get two-bedroom houses, as was promised by the TRS in 2014, but haven’t got them yet.

State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “About 2.5 lakh people who had registered to avail the houses are still waiting. They are living in slums or on rent, paying up to Rs 3,000 per month – that is a big burden on these people, who come from the poorer strata. (If) the Prajakutami forms a government, within a fortnight we will release Rs 50,000 per beneficiary as a one-time rent reimbursement.”

The alliance also promises that if it comes to power the government will build houses for all weaker sections, apart from giving free two-bedroom houses to beneficiaries shortlisted so far. It has promised to give Rs 5 lakh cash to beneficiaries who own land to construct their houses. Previous beneficiaries of Indiramma housing scheme will get Rs 2 lakh cash each to construct an additional room on their own, the alliance has stated.

The alliance said it will restore the old public distribution system (PDS) and supply nine essential commodities at subsidised rates from ration shops.

Countering these promises, Chief Minister Rao has said that the TRS, if it returns to power, will construct and allot about 2.5 lakh two-bedroom houses next year.

In their Common Minimum Programme, both the Congress and the TDP have promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh per family. The TRS has promised to waive loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

In an effort to dismiss the alliance’s promise, Rao had last week asked at an election rally in Mahbubabad, “Has any of you taken Rs 2 lakh loan?’’ Receiving no response the crowd, he maintained that no farmer takes Rs 2 lakh loan: “The Congress and Prajakutami are making hollow claims. No government can waive Rs 2 lakh loans.”

The TDP has, meanwhile, promised to give 1,200 families of those who died in the Telangana statehood movement Rs 10 lakh compensation, a two-bedroom house or 3-acre plot, and a government job. The Congress and the TDP have also promised Rs 3,000 allowance to unemployed youths and Rs 2,000 pension to people with disabilities, eligible senior citizens, widowed or single women, and orphans.