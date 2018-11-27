Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: KCR hits back at Modi, says a PM should not lie for sake of votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily upon the TRS and the Congress, saying both the parties are similar to each other and back dynastic politics, casteism, vote-bank. He accused both the parties of perpetuating family rule and said they were playing a “friendly match” in Telangana elections.

Ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to hold rallies in the state this week, starting from today. PM Modi today addressed rallies at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar and will attend another campaign meeting at the Lal Bahadur stadium in Hyderabad on December 3. The state is scheduled to vote on December 7. Amit Shah, who was in Telangana on Sunday, will against visit the state on November 28 and December 2. Today, he is taking out a roadshow in Rajasthan from 11 am.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had attended a public meeting at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on November 23 and has more rallies lined up in the state. The Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are expected to jointly campaign together.