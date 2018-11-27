Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: KCR hits back at Modi, says a PM should not lie for sake of votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily upon the TRS and the Congress, saying both the parties are similar to each other and back dynastic politics, casteism, vote-bank. He accused both the parties of perpetuating family rule and said they were playing a “friendly match” in Telangana elections.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had attended a public meeting at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on November 23 and has more rallies lined up in the state. The Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are expected to jointly campaign together.
Amit Shah attacks Congress for 'insulting' parents of PM Modi
BJP Chief Amit Shah today slammed the Congress saying that the party is so deeply engrossed in casteism and hatred, that it is 'insulting' parents of PM Modi. He said Congress has become a symbol of dynastic politics.
In Telangana today, Modi invoked Patel, slammed KCR and Congress
Addressing an election rally in Telangana's Mahabubnagar Tuesday, PM Modi said would have needed Pakistani visa to visit Hyderabad had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had not liberated it from the Nizam's rule. Recalling the role of Patel in the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad princely state with the Indian union, Modi said it was only due to the country's first home minister that we are able to say "Bharat Mata ki Jai" in the capital city of the present-day Telangana, reports PTI.
Modi said had Patel, the "son of a farmer", been India's first prime minister, the condition of farmers would not have been bad.
Congress releases poll manifesto for Telangana
The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for Telangana assembly polls. Telangana is scheduled to vote on December 7. The Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are expected to jointly campaign together.
BJP President Amit Shah conducts a road show in Udaipur, Rajasthan
KCR hits back at PM Modi, says don't lie for the sake of votes
Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Nizamabad was grappling with shortage of water, electricity and proper roads, caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday asked him "not to lie for the sake of votes", reports PTI. "How can you say such a lie... You should not lie, being at the responsible post of Prime Minister, for the sake of votes," Rao said addressing an election rally in Mahabubnagar district. Nizamabad is represented by Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the Lok Sabha.
PM Modi attacks Telangana CM and TRS Chief KCR over dynastic politics
PM Modi on Tuesday targeted Telangana CM and TRS Chief KCR over dynastic politics, saying times have changed and no party can rule without doing development of people.
Congress bothers about a family, hesitates in saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai': Shah
BJP Chief Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Pali, Rajasthan, said that Congress has no right to ask for votes as it is bothered about a particular family and hesitates in saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.
TRS has ruined Telangana, Congress committed a big mistake by dividing Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi
Criticising the TRS government in Telangana, PM Modi said it has ruined the state. "The reason is simple - their apprenticeship under the Chandrababu Naidu government, when the state was a part of Andhra Pradesh and the UPA government," he said. He said the Congress has divided Andhra Pradesh and since then both the states (Andhra and Telangana) are suffering. "When Atal Ji divided Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, six states were formed and all of them are rapidly progressing," he said in Mahabubnagar.
As PM Modi launches a tirade against the TRS and the Congress in Telangana's Mahabubnagar, his deputy and BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing a rally in Pali, Rajasthan.
There is no difference between Congress and TRS: PM Modi
Addressing a public rally in Mahabubnagar, PM Modi said there is no difference between Congress and TRS. He said both the parties have engaged in vote bank politics.
PM Modi addressing a public meeting in Mahabubnagar
Congress has only destroyed the poor, not poverty: Amit Shah in Sirohi
"It's always been Congress and BJP alternatively in Rajasthan. but Rahul (baba) Gandhi, but I can tell you 'dhanke ki chot' (without any fear), this time again BJP will come to power. Mitron, they keep asking what we have done but remember this is not Manmohan Singh's mounik sarkar' (muted government), but Narendra Modi's sarkar," Amit Shah said at Sirohi.
Modi claims TRS and Congress playing a 'friendly-match' in Telangana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday accused the TRS and Congress of perpetuating family rule and said the two parties were playing a "friendly match" in the Telangana elections. Reaffirming the BJP's commitment to inclusive growth, Modi, addressing his first election rally in the state, said vote bank politics has harmed development like "termites". "The chief minister of Telangana and his family thinks hey can get away with doing no work like the Congress.... They have adopted the style of the Congress which ruled for 50-52 years without doing anything. But that cannot happen now," he told an election rally in Nizamabad.
Rajasthan BJP manifesto: Vasundhara Raje claims 95 per cent work in the state completed
The BJP today released its manifesto for the December 7 Rajasthan polls, saying it had met 95 per cent of the promises it had made in 2013. The manifesto was unveiled by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, in the presence of BJP leaders and workers here. The BJP government in the state met 630 of the 665 promises made in the 2013 Rajasthan manifesto, Raje said prior to releasing the manifesto. "The overall completion is 95 per cent," she said. Raje also highlighted several points of the 2018 manifesto, saying 50 lakh jobs will be created in private sector in next five years in Rajasthan and every year, 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector. The chief minister also said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance to eligible youths above the age of 21 years.
BJP shares Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp manifesto
Ahead polls in Rajasthan, BJP shares its manifesto called Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp which includes a number of implementations relating to farming, water supply, housing and more.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in Alwar, Rajasthan
Chandrashekhar Rao's apprenticeship was in Congress, claims PM
Amit Shah speaks on investment in schemes implemented in Rajasthan
Bring BJP to power and we will make sure that each and every infiltrator will be thrown out. BJP did the work of investing Rs 771 crore in Smart city, Rs 1600 crore in AMRUT mission, Rs 409 crore in Swachh mission and Rs 220 crore for AWAS housing scheme. Under the Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp, farmers will be encouraged to increase the fruits and vegetables sector in the state by 2023 to fifty percent.
Telephone banking by the Congress party led to indiscriminate lending from 2008-2014: Modi
Meanwhile, Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Jalore in Rajasthan.
Modi compares TRS with Congress, calls it 'two sides of the same coin'
Slamming Congress and TRS, Modi said that both parties believed in dynastic politics and called them the 'two sides of same coin'. Both parites appease the minority, believe in vote-bank politics and neither of them have internal democracy. "Even after 5 years of KCR government, people of Telangana do not have access to drinking water which they had promised. They had said they would provide Godavari water, and if they are unable to provide, they would not contest the next elections. Are they true to their promise?" Modi said attacking the Telangana government.
Modi reiterates that BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and not vote-bank politics
Modi calls KCR insecure as he refused to connect with Ayushman Bharat
CM says will transform Nizamabad into London, but this region lacks development: Modi
'Telangana CM is walking on Congress' path': Modi on KCR
Modi says that the Telangana Chief Minister of this state is walking on Congress' path. He thinks that if Congress can win elections without doing anything, he can do it too! But he must know that youth of the state are aware of the ground realities.
Modi thanks people for their faith in BJP
Modi seeks accountability from current Telangana government
Narendra Modi begins addressing a rally in Telangana's Nizamabad and thanks the crowd for extending their support to the party. Seeking accountability from the current government, PM Modi said, "It's been 4.5 years since the state was formed. The upcoming elections is the time to ask the current government what they have done until now. Ask for every minute's and every rupee's accountability."
Arun Jaitley on Rajasthan model of development
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is addressing the media. Comparing the UPA to the NDA government, Jaitley said "pace of change in progress" is evident. "BJP’s model for the state and centre are interlinked and have a common vision. Congress used to give 32 per cent of revenue share to state, we give 42 per cent. We have ensured larger GST benefits to the state. After 40 years, we implemented the pension scheme. We have also accomplished universal electrification. Most of the projects are carried out in sync with the state government."
Vasundhara Raje welcomes Amit Shah to Rajasthan
BJP met 630 of 665 promises made in 2013: Raje
Talking about the party's contribution in the state, CM Raje in Jaipur said that, "BJP has met 630 of 665 promises made in 2013 manifesto." The Chief Minister also listed her government's achievements and asserted that the state has gone from being 27th to number two in India in field of education. "We have also subsidized electricity to make it affordable for all sections of society. Farmers have been provided with insurance, including a cover for any disability in case of severe illness or accident. For the safety of girls and women, we have passed a very strict law on sexual harassment and rape. Recently, our government at the Centre made rape for minors punishable with capital punishment." She also added that the party will provide aid to women till old age. ". To strengthen education of girls, we will provide meals, health checkups, education and laptops. Upon completing school, they will get Rs. 50,000 in their bank account."
Rajasthan: Raje releases BJP manifesto
Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, CM Vasundhara Raje released BJP's manifesto for the state. Along with him are present BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar. Party president Amit Shah is also scheduled to address a rally in the state.
PM Modi expressed enthusiasm about visiting Telangana today
Cong, TDP, CPI and TJS formed a 'grand alliance' yesterday and they call it the 'people's front'
The opposition Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), who formed a "grand alliance" for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana, released a common agenda for governance on Monday. The "grand alliance" would be known as the "people's front", the parties said. The agenda was released by Congress president in Telangana N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TDP's state unit president L Ramana, TJS president M Kodandaram and CPI's incharge state secretary Palla Venkat Reddy.
