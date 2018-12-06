Telangana assembly elections: In last lap, TRS, Congress trade barbs

The high-voltage campaign for December 7 elections in Telangana ended on Wednesday with TRS chief and incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi delivering speeches at Gajwel, Aswaraopet and Kodad, respectively.

For the first Assembly election after Telangana was formed, political rivals Congress and TDP have come together to form ‘Prajakutami’ with Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI. On the other hand, TRS and AIMIM have announced that they are friendly parties and support each other.

KCR ended his campaign with a massive gathering at Gajwel constituency, from where he is contesting for the second time. “Remember why we fought for a separate state Telangana. Do you want to give our state back to Andhra rulers? That will happen if you Prajakutami comes to power. Think carefully and vote in the interest of Telangana. Only TRS can work in the good interest of Telangana and continue the development that we have started,’’ KCR said.

State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy ended his campaign at Kodad alongside Rahul. While Reddy is contesting from Huzurabad, his wife Padmavathi Reddy is contesting from Kodad.

Telangana BJP chief Dr K Laxman campaigned in Musheerabad from where he won by a margin of 27,386 votes in 2014. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi ended their campaigns in Chandrayangutta, where Akbaruddin is the party candidate.

For the 119 Assembly seats, 1,821 candidates are in fray. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 constituencies deemed sensitive with regard to Left-Wing Extremism. In other constituencies, polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. Polling will be held in 32,574 booths and counting will held on December 11.

TRS and BJP are contesting all 119 seats. As per the seat-sharing arrangement in Prajakutami, Congress is contesting on 99 seats and TDP, TJS and CPI are contesting 13, eight and three seats, respectively. The Bahujan Left Front is also contesting all 119 seats.

Continuing his attack on TRS on the last day of campaign, Rahul again labelled KCR as “Khao Commission Rao”. “People of Telangana have given KCR a new name. KCR Means Khao Commission Rao. KCR promised a 100-bed hospital in Nalgonda. But nothing has materialised. After forming the government, Congress will build the much-needed hospital,” he said.