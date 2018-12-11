Telangana Assembly elections: Congress coalition meets Governor to notify pre-poll alliance

A delegation of Congress-led People’s Front (Praja Kutami) comprising of Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India and Telangana Jana Samithi met Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday. The delegation informed the Governor about the agreement between the four parties to form a pre-poll alliance, a day before the results are declared.

“The alliance, after winning the elections, is going to form the Government collectively and continue to work as alliance partners. This is for your Excellency perusal and information,” read the notification letter which was signed by the leaders of the four parties.

More than 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections for 119 assembly seats on Friday. Telangana is witnessing an electoral battle which is virtually three-cornered. Incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), BJP and the Congress-led People’s Front are vying for power in the southern state.

The Congress in-charge of Telangana, R C Khuntia, earlier informed PTI that it’s the “compulsion” that brought the parties of the alliance together and he expects the coalition to work with cohesion to put it across the TRS.

“People are very unhappy with the way TRS and KCR (as caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known) handled the state.. they just want to throw him (KCR) out,” Khuntia was quoted as saying.

The most formidable challenge to Rao happens to be coming from the chief minister of the neighbouring state- Chandrababu Naidu. Exit polls have manifested that the TRS is in an advantageous position despite the Congress forging a grand alliance with the TDP, CPI and the Telangana Jan Samithi.