Telangana Assembly elections: KCR focus on Congress seats pays off

Almost all top Congress leaders were defeated as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) juggernaut rolled on on counting day.

The TRS had focussed specially on constituencies from which Congress leaders were contesting and put in extra effort to defeat them. Besides campaigning in these constituencies himself, Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao also deployed son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao to strengthen the chances of the TRS candidates there.

On Tuesday, all top Congress leaders, but for state unit president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, bit the dust. The party’s Telangana working president A Revanth Reddy, who fancied himself as a chief minister probable, was defeated in Kodangal, former MLA Komatireddy Venkatreddy lost from Nalgonda, former Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Shabbir Ali was defeated in Kamareddy.

Among other big names to lose are former ministers D K Aruna and Geeta Reddy, senior Congress leader and former Opposition leader in Assembly K Jana Reddy, and N Padmavati Reddy, wife of Uttam Reddy.

When Chief Minister Rao called for early elections in September, he said that he was disturbed by the constant criticism of his government by state Congress leaders, and their allegations against him and his government that could not be proved.

State Congress president Uttam Reddy, the only top party leader to win, blamed tampering of EVMs and demanded counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail. “Something suspicious has happened — the number of votes polled for the Congress is not reflecting and EVMs are to be blamed,” he claimed. Asked whether EVMs were also tampered in MP or Rajasthan, Reddy shot back, “I am only talking of Telangana.”