Buoyed by Telangana result, KCR says TRS will play ‘crucial role’ in national politics

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is returning to power for a second term in Telangana after striking a decisive blow to the Congress-led ‘Praja Kutami’ and winning 86 assembly seats. In what’s being seen as an endorsement of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s populist sops, the TRS has also cornered a lion’s share in terms of vote percentage and poured cold water over the Opposition’s hopes of gaining a foothold in the 119-seat Assembly.

Advertising

KCR’s political gamble to hold polls earlier — eight months ahead of schedule — has worked in his favour with the electorate handsomely rewarding his party. The Praja Kutami — consisting of the Congress, TDP, TJS, CPI — saw its pre-poll arithmetic go out the window as 23 seats swung to the TRS. Addressing the media in Hyderabad, KCR said his party will be playing a “crucial role” in national politics and called for a “non-Congress and non-BJP” government at the Centre.

“We will play a very crucial role in national politics… The country needs a non-Congress, non-BJP government. Today’s results showed that a non-Congress, non-BJP state is possible. We have no bosses or agents, we are purely agents of the people of Telangana,” Rao said.

“The country definitely needs a new economic model, a new agriculture model. We are a very rich agriculture country, we are lagging behind. We only think of production, we don’t have productivity. We are lagging behind countries like China and Israel. We should be ashamed of ourselves. I will very soon be going to Delhi,” he said.

Advertising

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rao added: “There are certain forces and parties in this country who play dirty politics, silly politics.”

He said he would work towards uniting the polity of India.

“It is not about the alignment of parties…it is not bringing together four parties and patting oneself on the back. It is about uniting the polity of India,” he said.

The Telangana result is a major setback for Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was testing the waters with the ‘Praja Kutami’ experiment ahead of the 2019 general elections. The TDP’s vote share was reduced to three per cent — one-fifth of its tally in 2014 and was routed in all 13 seats it contested in the Greater Hyderabad region. Even former chief minister NTR’s granddaughter lost by a huge margin in Kukatpally, a constituency with a large number of residents from the Andhra region.

A humbled Naidu congratulated Rao, and criticised the BJP. “TDP respects the mandate of people of Telangana. Congratulations to Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Also, best wishes to all the newly elected public representatives of 5 states,” he said.

“People recognize that BJP has done nothing in last five years and are moving towards alternatives. People are with us in our fight against the BJP. These five states’ results will help form a strong alternative to the BJP,” Naidu told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which is likely to form the government in three other states, has cried foul over the Telangana result. Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party suspected “manipulation” of the Electronic Voting Machines, and demanded that all votes be counted using the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) to ascertain the exact number of votes polled by each candidate.

“Going by the distorted trends, there is a strong suspicion that EVM machines have been manipulated. We demand that 100 per cent counting of VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) must be taken up in all constituencies.

“All Congress candidates should submit letters to their returning officers demanding counting of VVPAT paper trails,” Reddy said.

Advertising

Despite the KCR wave, the Congress managed to retain most of its seats it had won in 2014. In the BJP’s case, however, the party has slipped to two seats, with some of its prominent faces staring at defeat. While Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman is likely to finish a distant third in Musheerabad, the party’s veteran leader G Kishan Reddy is also losing in Amberpet. However, BJP’s controversial MLA T Raja Singh, who was trailing earlier, is most likely to be declared the winner in Goshamahal.