Telangana assembly election result 2018: KCR set to be sworn in today

Telangana Rashtra Samiti president K Chandrashekhar Rao will take oath as Chief Minister of Telangana for the second term on Thursday around 1.30 pm. Rao was Wednesday unanimously elected leader of the TRS Legislature Party at a meeting of the newly elected party MLAs at Telangana Bhavan.

He will be sworn in by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in a simple ceremony, sources said. Party sources also said that KCR may take oath alone or with five ministers Thursday, while other ministers will be sworn in later.

Decimating the Prajakutami, an alliance including the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the TRS won 87 of the 119 assembly constituencies, with 47 per cent of the vote share. ENS