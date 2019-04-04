Tejaswini Ananth Kumar tweets of a ‘broken’ heart and talks peace

Days after being denied a BJP ticket from Bangalore South constituency, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of former BJP leader Ananth Kumar, has written a ‘broken heart’ poem on Twitter which has generated mixed reactions from party workers and her followers.

Broken clouds pour rain..

Broken soil sets as fields..

Broken crop yield seeds.. Broken seeds yield Plants.. When we feel broken

let’s be assured Lord has a greater plans for our progress. Let’s learn to live in Peace — Chowkidar Tejaswini AnanthKumar (@Tej_AnanthKumar) April 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Advertising

Broken clouds pour rain..

Broken soil sets as fields..

Broken crop yield seeds.. Broken seeds yield Plants..

When we feel broken

let’s be assured Lord has a greater plans for our progress.

Let’s learn to live in Peace

The party high command chose to field 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya from this constituency. The “shocking” decision hurt her and several BJP leaders in Bengaluru.

Incidentally, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar was appointed BJP state vice-president on April 2, hours before party president Amit Shah landed in the city to campaign for Tejasvi Surya. BJP’s Karnataka State president B.S. Yeddyurappa had taken to Twitter to congratulate Tejaswini but the latter chose not to react. However, she was seen present along with top leaders of the Karnataka BJP unit for the massive roadshow held by Amit Shah, later that evening.

However, the tweet which shows signs of deep disappointment and a sense of compromise has been received differently by several followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Most followers seem to sympathise with Tejaswini and were giving her moral support. “U r one of the persons in political field who have disproved my “negative opinion” on politicians. Yes, I’m now 100% convinced that we still hv many politicians with nobel intentions. And u r one amng them,” said one tweet.

Madam please accept my pranams 🙏🙏🙏 U r one of the persons in political field who have disproved my “negative opinion” on politicians. Yes, I’m now 100% convinced that we still hv many politicians with nobel intentions. And u r one amng them. Happy to have u with us, Madam. — I❤️Chowkidar – MeenakshiDeviHK (@meenakshidevihk) April 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some others, at the same time, tried to mock her. “Now BJP has locked Madam hahaha Nice policy hahahaha Mam they will just use u till elections for ur constituency Mark my words after election they will make u karnataka advani,” one among them read.

now bjp has locked Madam hahaha

Nice policy hahahaha

Mam they will just use u till elections for ur constituency

Mark my words after election they will make u karnataka advani — Samiulla Shariff (@SamiullaShari10) April 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some had a different kind of advice. . “You may be disappointed but don’t sulk over it. India needs young leaders. Please go & support Tejaswi & campaign for him. I am sure Ananthkumar would have wished the same. Fulfill his dream by extending unconditional support & take moral high ground. Best wishes!” a tweet mentioned.

You may be disappointed but don’t sulk over it. India needs young leaders. Please go & support Tejaswi & campaign for him. I am sure Ananthkumar would have wished the same. Fulfill his dream by extending unconditional support & take moral high ground. Best wishes!🙏🏼 — Chowkidar Shona (NAMO AGAIN) (@Shona1947) April 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There were others who did not take kindly to it. ” Nation ,party, person? Forgotten? madam, please proceed…In the interest of nation.pls don’t keep quite..May give wrong signal..Wrong people may win.”

Nation ,party, person? Forgotten? madam, please proceed…In the interest of nation.pls don’t keep quite..May give wrong signal..Wrong people may win. — pradeep Kumar (@pradeeprekharao) April 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Interestingly, a follower tweeted that he sees Tejaswini Ananthkumar as the Chief Minister in future. “I want you to be a CM not an MP or any other polotical portfolio.”

I want you to be a CM not an MP or any other polotical portfolio. — Arpan Tiwari (@arpantiwari90) April 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There has been no official response from BJP Karnataka or any other senior leaders of the party so far.