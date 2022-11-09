scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Tejaswi Surya tells young voters to continue political stability in Gujarat

Surya, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, was interacting with young voters at the Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Ahmedabad.

Tejaswi Surya

Highlighting the importance of political stability for the development of a country, national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tejaswi Surya on Wednesday called upon young voters of Gujarat to “continue political stability for progress”.

In his brief address, Surya said, “There is this war going on between Ukraine and Russia. The economic situation in Sri Lanka is in doldrums. There is tremendous political instability in our immediate neighbourhood such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, etc. In an old democracy like the United Kingdom, seven Prime Ministers have changed in three-four years. The United States is going through an economic and political turmoil. In the US, inflation is going up in two digits after Covid.”

“In this context, we are in India where not inflation, but economic growth is in double digits under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi,” he added.

Surya also said that it was because of tremendous political stability established in the country in the past eight years that the country has been able to effectively handle various challenges. He asked the young voters to continue this political stability by voting for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections of Gujarat which is “India’s capital of development”.

Surya also talked about topics including opportunities in start-ups, sports as a career option, health sector, education sector and  new education policy of the Central Government.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 11:57:16 pm
Personal details made public; report not disclosed to me: Higher education director

