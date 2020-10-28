Tejashwi takes on ‘tired’ Nitish, talks jobs, domicile at first ‘Naukri Samvad’

Tejashwi Yadav also took on CM Nitish Kumar for not sticking to one alliance.

Ten lakh jobs, 85 per cent government posts for local residents, permanent position for contractual employees, and end of privatisation in all departments. At the first ‘Naukri Samvad’ broadcast live on Facebook, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav reiterated key points of the RJD manifesto.

“After 15 years in government, Nitish Kumar is both physically and emotionally tired… He says Bihar is a landlocked state and so industries cannot be set up here, and as a result there are no jobs. But Punjab and Haryana are also landlocked, and people from Bihar go and work in these states,” said the 30-year-old leader, adding that he has never attacked the Chief Minister personally, “but I have to ask questions for the people.”

Reasserting his promise of 10 lakh jobs, he said, “There are already four-and-a-half lakh vacancies in state government jobs, and we will create five-and-a-half lakh more jobs… These jobs will be for all Biharis, there will be no discrimination based on caste or religion.”

Explaining how an increase in government jobs will have “multiplier effect”, the leader of Opposition said, “These jobs will ensure that people spend their money in Bihar. This will help local businesses and eventually the state will prosper.”

He also took on CM Nitish Kumar for not sticking to one alliance. “Do saal iske saath, do saal uske saath (Two years with one party, two years with another party). There is no guarantee of where he will go in the future,” Tejashwi said.

In the nearly half-hour address, the RJD scion also promised permanent job status for all contractual employees, and said if voted to power, his government will increase the age-limit for General and reserved category applicants for jobs under the Bihar Public Service Commission.

Referring to states such as Maharashtra, Tejashwi said that his government will ensure that people living in Bihar get jobs in the state. “We see that people from outside come and take our jobs. Maharashtra and other states have domicile for their residents. We will do the same. Eighty-five per cent of our jobs will be for local residents,” he said.

Finally, while urging people to vote for his party and the Grand Alliance ahead of the first phase of polls, he said, “Kuch log jaat-paat, dharam ki rajniti karte hain (Some people do politics of caste, religion). But our politics is about education, health, employment, agriculture… We are seeking votes on these issues.”

