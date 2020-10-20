Tejashwi attacks Nitish over Chirag; RJD says on CM, both ‘on same page’

Tejashwi was the only senior Bihar Opposition leader to have met Chirag to offer his condolences after Paswan’s mortal remains arrived at Patna airport.

Fishing in NDA waters muddied by the LJP’s growing ambition, the RJD Monday appeared to reach out to Chirag Paswan, with Tejashwi Yadav accusing JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar of treating him badly.

Talking to reporters while campaigning, RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi said, “It is Chirag Paswan who would be needing his father most now. We are all sad that Ram Vilas Paswan is not among us. But the way Nitish Kumar treated Chirag, it is injustice to him.”

Tejashwi was the only senior Bihar Opposition leader to have met Chirag to offer his condolences after Paswan’s mortal remains arrived at Patna airport.

Earlier, in an interview to The Indian Express, Chirag had dodged a question about Tejashwi’s abilities as a leader, saying, “He is the Leader of the Opposition and has been doing his job. My entire focus is on the current CM and to ensure that he does not return to the post.”

Asked about Tejashwi’s remarks, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said they were on the same side against the JD(U). “Tejashwiji and Chiragji are young leaders and have been raising valid points against the Nitish government. Our leader has expressed solidarity with the LJP leader as they are on the same page on attacking the current government.”

RJD leaders said that while Chirag Paswan’s support base is limited, he has given the Opposition a handle to target Nitish.

LJP principal general secretary Abdul Khalique, however, dismissed any chance of the party coming together with the RJD.

“Since Tejashwi is sensing upper-caste consolidation in our favour, he is trying to create confusion in the minds of voters,” Khalique said. “Let me clarify that there is zero per cent chance of the LJP going with the RJD under any condition.”

While welcoming the fact that “Tejashwi stands by us in time of our grief”, Khalique added, “How about his party’s behaviour towards our leader in the past? It was the RJD that had used the pejorative adjective ‘weather vane’ for our leader Ram Vilas Paswan… Tejashwi’s fake sympathy can hurt us and help Nitish.”

Tejashwi’s words of support for Chirag come at a time when the LJP leader has stepped up its attack on the JD(U), particularly Nitish. On Monday, he said the LJP would win more seats than the JD(U). Seen as tacitly backing Chirag in an effort to emerge as a dominant partner in the NDA coalition in Bihar, in comparison to the JD(U), the BJP has fielded top leaders to distance itself from the LJP leader.

On Sunday, Nitish and senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi held joint rallies, while on Monday, NDA leaders held a meeting in Darbhanga after filing of nominations by their candidates. The BJP announced 18-plus rallies by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh across Bihar in the coming days, and at least four by president J P Nadda, including an NDA meeting in Arrah.

A senior JD (U) leader said, “This is a sign of better integration between the JD(U) and BJP. It would be followed by rallies by Modi and Nitish from October 23. The message of solidarity is complete now. There is no confusion.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.