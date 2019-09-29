Haryana: Ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur joins Jannayak Janata Party

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav on Sunday joined the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the presence of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, news agency ANI reported.

Yadav, who was dismissed from his post in 2017 after he made a video about the quality of food served to security forces, had expressed his keenness to contest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal Assembly constituency in the forthcoming state polls.

“I am keen to contest against Khattar but it’s not final yet. It’s not an attempt to come into limelight, but I would like to contest against the Chief Minister to highlight the plight of the jawans, farmers and employees under the BJP regime,” Yadav had said while speaking to the Indian Express.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yadav, 43, had filed his nomination papers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an SP candidate from Varanasi. His nomination was rejected by the Election Commission.

Bahadur hails from a village Rata Kalan of Mahendragarh district in south Haryana, but his family currently lives in Rewari. He is youngest among five siblings, and owns about 2.5 acres of land in his native village.

Polling for 90 assembly seats across Haryana would be held on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.