SC dismisses ex-BSF constable’s plea challenging rejection of nomination papers from Varanasi

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s petition challenging the Returning Officer’s decision to reject his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The RO had rejected his papers citing discrepancies.

The apex court Wednesday had ordered the Election Commission to “examine the plea again and revert”.

Yadav wanted to contest the polls from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a ticket from the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, comprising of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Yadav was sacked from the Border Security Force after a video of him complaining about the quality of food provided to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017.