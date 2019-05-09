Toggle Menu
SC dismisses ex-BSF constable’s plea challenging rejection of nomination papers from Varanasihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/tej-bahadur-bsf-constables-varanasi-supreme-court-election-commission-5718707/

SC dismisses ex-BSF constable’s plea challenging rejection of nomination papers from Varanasi

Yadav wanted to contest the polls from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a ticket from the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, comprising the SP, BSP and RLD.

SC dismisses BSF constable's plea challenging rejection of nomination papers from Varanasi
Tej Bahadur Yadav with supporters in Varanasi, Monday, April 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s petition challenging the Returning Officer’s decision to reject his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The RO had rejected his papers citing discrepancies.

The apex court Wednesday had ordered the Election Commission to “examine the plea again and revert”.

Yadav wanted to contest the polls from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a ticket from the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, comprising of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Yadav was sacked from the Border Security Force after a video of him complaining about the quality of food provided to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Modi seeking votes in name of fake nationalism: Kejriwal
2 Panthic groups protest at Badal village, Sukhbir calls them Congress agents
3 Jalandhar: In fight for Dalit votes in Congress, BSP raise atrocities in BJP states