Tehri (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tehri (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tehri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dhan Singh Negi. The Tehri seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Tehri ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

tehri Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dhan Singh Negi INC 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,74,48,988 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 37,60,993 ~ 37 Lacs+ Dinesh Dhanai Uttarakhand Janekta Party 0 Graduate 52 Rs 4,33,64,723 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 29,11,352 ~ 29 Lacs+ Kishore Upadhyay BJP 0 Doctorate 64 Rs 2,69,27,176 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 38,68,241 ~ 38 Lacs+ Prem Dutt Right to Recall Party 0 Graduate 49 Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Trilok Singh Negi AAP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 71,51,661 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila UKD 0 Others 42 Rs 59,01,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vijay Semwal IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 15,10,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

tehri Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dhan Singh Negi BJP 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 98,89,172 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 2,20,278 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhagwan Singh Rana CPI(M) 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 87,34,533 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Budhi Singh Pundir UKD 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 51,00,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Dinesh Dhanai IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 3,06,98,041 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 29,11,352 ~ 29 Lacs+ Ganesh Kudiyal IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 23,55,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Dutt Chamoli IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 57,10,359 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Narendra Chand Ramola INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 98,90,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar Maithani IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 41,00,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Sushil Chandra Bahuguna Hamari Janmanch Party 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,42,79,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Trilok Singh Negi IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 52,32,517 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

tehri Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Dhanai IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 41,63,255 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 2,61,456 ~ 2 Lacs+ Asha IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 11,25,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwan Singh Rana CPM 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 24,51,193 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 2,57,168 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dhan Singh Negi BJP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 28,90,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 4,52,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dr. Pramod Uniyal BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 3,08,256 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Ratan Singh Gunsola UtRM 0 Graduate Professional 77 Rs 3,17,67,897 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishore Upadyaya INC 3 Doctorate 54 Rs 64,30,540 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivdayal Bahuguna IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 5,62,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sundar Lal Bailwal IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 14,12,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendar Mohan Uttarakhandi UKDP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 2,25,97,683 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 41,49,614 ~ 41 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

