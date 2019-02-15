Tathagata Satpathy interview: ‘Naveen Patnaik will try to maintain equidistance… But will ensure stable government at Centre’

How would you describe the BJD’s performance in the 16th Lok Sabha?

Being a regional party, the BJD performed sincerely and in a restrained manner. Our MPs never obstructed the functioning of Parliament. They have not only raised issues exclusive to the state but also participated in discussions that had national impact. Under the leadership of Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, who has a national outlook, we have tried to perform as a responsible party.

Was the BJD an opposition party or an ally of the ruling BJP?

We supported the Union government on issues that were pro-India. We opposed wrong policies like the Land Acquisition Bill, violence by cow vigilante groups, the JNU issue and many more.

In the last few months, many regional party leaders including some CMs have been trying to stitch a coalition of opposition parties. But Patnaik has not stepped out of Odisha. What does it mean in the context of the upcoming election?

I have not spoken to Patnaik regarding this matter. But if every CM took the responsibility for the well-being of their citizens, there will be effective governance. This is not to say that Patnaik has resolved every problem. He has focussed on providing clean and effective governance and has been successful to a great extent. That is why the people of the state have repeatedly elected him. Patnaik is not a run-of-the-mill politician. He has carved out a niche for himself. As far as the upcoming elections are concerned, Patnaik is focussing only on the state. The BJD will continue to work for the development of Odisha.

Is the Lok Sabha election not your priority?

Politically, Patnaik moves with equal vigour for both (Assembly and general elections). His campaign style is unique — he spends a day at a parliamentary constituency and during that time he covers all the assembly areas in it. He travels by helicopter and the Lok Sabha candidate accompanies him. The candidate for the particular Assembly seat joins him at the venue.

What will the BJD focus on in its election campaign?

The pro-poor and pro-farmer policies and their implementation. We will also show to the people that whenever the Congress and the BJP were in power at the Centre, Odisha was neglected even though it contributed substantially to the exchequer. We are not considered politically powerful because we have lesser number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Who is the BJD’s primary opponent?

The BJP is facing a downward slide at the national level. I can see a perceptible change in the popularity of the party in Odisha also. The BJP is on a decline and the Congress is not gaining. So the fight will be against the BJP and Congress.

If no party manages to get a majority in the Lok Sabha polls, what will be the BJD’s stance?

As far as I know, Patnaik will always try to maintain an equidistance. But I would also underline that he will ensure a stable government at the Centre. He will not maintain equidistance at the cost of the Union of India. Whichever government comes to power, if it serves the people of this country and takes care of the interests of Odisha, the BJD will support.

Do you think the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme can resolve the agrarian crisis in the state?

The Kalia scheme is a meticulously planned programme. It covers farm labourers, sharecroppers and landowning farmers. In fact, farm labourer will get more money than land-owning farmers. But I am aware that the scheme alone cannot resolve the crisis. It’s true that we have been in power for nearly two decades. The allegation that we have not created enough cold storage is not acceptable. These time-consuming and capital-intensive projects cannot be built by the states alone.