Tarn Taran (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tarn Taran (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tarn Taran Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Dharambir Agnihotri. The Tarn Taran seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

tarn taran Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharambir Agnihotri INC 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 3,37,07,753 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 29,20,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Anantjit Singh BSP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balbir Singh Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 Illiterate 47 Rs 2,48,600 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurjinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 72,05,000 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurwinder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,45,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harmeet Singh SAD 0 Graduate 47 Rs 4,94,23,253 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 28,84,600 ~ 28 Lacs+ Kartar Singh AAP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 3,00,22,519 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,62,478 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sukhdev Singh CPI(M) 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 99,480 ~ 99 Thou+ / Rs 84,651 ~ 84 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

tarn taran Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harmeet Singh SAD 0 Graduate 42 Rs 4,36,87,151 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 16,64,092 ~ 16 Lacs+ Balbir Singh BSP(A) 0 Not Given 42 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Davinder Singh Sandhu Lalli Dhalla IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 7,73,95,106 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharambir Agnihotri INC 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 3,14,48,021 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,24,421 ~ 21 Lacs+ Sukhdev Singh BSA 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 2,00,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Swaran Kaur BSP 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 10,40,386 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal Chaudhary PPOP 0 Illiterate 52 Rs 1,08,47,527 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

