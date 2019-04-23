Tarishi, Atishi’s back-up candidate, once studied from her notes in DU

Toggle Menu
Tarishi Sharma (26) with Atishi

Five years ago as a St Stephen’s student of History, Tarishi Sharma (26) was studying from notes left behind by her senior, Atishi. On Tuesday, she will file her nomination as her back-up candidate. Tarishi, who got admission to Oxford University in 2017, let go of the opportunity so she could work with Atishi.

“To students, she was a faceless senior whom we would thank every day. Her handwritten notes are still being photocopied and passed on to college students. What started as a two-month internship has now turned into a full-time passion,” Tarishi told The Indian Express.

Walking with Atishi during Monday’s roadshow, Tarishi said: “I rode on a truck for the first time today… Meeting people during the door-to-door campaign leaves a strong impact on you.” Click here for more election news

A resident of Lajpat Nagar, Tarishi, like Atishi, did her graduation from St Stephen’s College, and is now in Ambedkar University. “There used to be a deadline to return home, but now I get back at 4 am without restrictions. The work we are doing in education has made my parents happy,” she said.

