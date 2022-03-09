Tarabganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tarabganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tarabganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prem Narayan Pandey.

Tarabganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

tarabganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jaswant Singh AAP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 16,55,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Lalji BSP 2 Literate 52 Rs 1,65,76,691 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Om Prakesh IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 5,02,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Samrat Ashok Sena Party 0 Not Given 42 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Nrayan Pandey BJP 1 12th Pass 63 Rs 1,64,57,591 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,26,996 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ram Bhajan Chaubey SP 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 2,71,51,393 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,43,129 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ravi Kesh IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 13,72,944 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,76,732 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjai Kumar Shukla IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 63,93,780 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ Tvarita Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 24,31,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 6,25,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

Tarabganj Election Result 2017

tarabganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prem Narayan Pandey BJP 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 59,04,554 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 10,47,657 ~ 10 Lacs+ Arun Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 20,04,346 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Digvijay Mahakranti Dal 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 17,18,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indra Bahadur Singh Alis Pappu BSP 4 Graduate 44 Rs 3,90,03,838 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,14,61,154 ~ 1 Crore+ Mahesh Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 3,76,20,396 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 50,57,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramji IND 2 Post Graduate 37 Rs 22,31,500 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra IND 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 44,97,530 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 2,11,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vinod IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 43,96,548 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Alis Pandit Singh SP 1 12th Pass 50 Rs 2,09,93,164 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Tarabganj Election Result 2012

tarabganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Awadesh Kumar Singh SP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,96,92,677 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,15,164 ~ 15 Lacs+ Anand Swaroop INC 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 51,15,869 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 11,14,547 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar PECP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 83,41,161 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 10,90,224 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ayub LJP 0 Literate 49 Rs 13,497 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Narain Alias K T Tewari NNP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 36,77,700 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 5,69,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Nanbabu JKP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 58,33,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Nankai IJP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 7,15,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omkar Singh RLM 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 53,21,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar AITC 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 82,000 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Narayan BJP 5 12th Pass 54 Rs 67,49,202 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 5,54,619 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ram Bhajan BSP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,45,77,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdev IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 12,67,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdhan Singh IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 11,80,331 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramu Yadav NCP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 69,63,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Satpal Singh JD(U) 1 Graduate 52 Rs 37,82,157 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivajee Singh IND 8 Post Graduate 38 Rs 20,72,598 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

