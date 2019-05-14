Tapasya rids one of arrogance, didn’t work for Modi: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her first political visit to Madhya Pradesh, calling him a tapasvi (ascetic) whose arrogance is intact despite performing tapasya for decades.

“Tapasya rids one of arrogance, anger and hatred but it has not happened (in his case),” she told an election rally in Ratlam, hours after Modi addressed a rally in the town. The Congress leader said the BJP government at the Centre was so arrogant that it chooses only public meetings and speeches to communicate with people.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Modi had said that his image had been created by 45 years of his tapasya.

She alleged that the PM has not found the time to meet the poor or farmers in his constituency Varanasi to ask them what “tapasya” he can do to alleviate their problems. Priyanka accused Modi of exploiting people’s sufferings to build “towers of power” and of making fun of tribals . “Those who claim to be saviours are the ones who have harmed you,” she said in the tribal-dominated constituency.

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government was driven only by propaganda and tries to give the impression that there was no development before 2014. “You talk of providing security, claim to be such a big patriot and ascetic. Why can’t you protect farmers, youths and women,” she said, accusing Modi of raising trivial issues and making new promises without giving answers on why he did not keep his old promises.

She also visited the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain — the sacred paste was still smeared on her forehead when she addressed the rally at Ratlam.

On a visit to Indore, a group of people shouted pro-Modi slogans as her cavalcade passed them. Priyanka stopped her car and shook hands with some of them, wishing them good luck.