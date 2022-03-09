Tanda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tanda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tanda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanju Devi. The Tanda seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Tanda ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Tanda candidate of from Sanju Devi Uttar Pradesh. Tanda Election Result 2017

tanda Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanju Devi BJP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 62,28,299 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Agyaram Most Backward Classes Of India 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar SHS 0 Graduate 40 Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Azeemul Haq Ansari (pahalwan) SP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 2,53,28,525 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Irfan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 6 Graduate 39 Rs 13,74,629 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 1,01,789 ~ 1 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar BSP 3 Graduate 40 Rs 97,71,506 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 21,05,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Not Given 48 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shanti Devi Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 43,00,690 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Vinod Kumar RLD 1 Graduate 56 Rs 1,95,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Tanda candidate of from Azimulhaq Pahalwan Uttar Pradesh. Tanda Election Result 2012

tanda Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Azimulhaq Pahalwan SP 2 10th Pass 52 Rs 32,45,255 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 3,33,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 79,92,068 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 16,05,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ajay Prakash Alias Ajay Chaudhari IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 10,06,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anup Kumar NYP 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 1,100 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anup Kumar IND 1 12th Pass 30 Rs 14,75,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.mashood Ahemad INC 0 Doctorate 58 Rs 50,61,911 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kripa Shanker Varma JKP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 11,90,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manbodh ARVP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prahlad Maurya PECP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 55,80,003 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheyshyam MADP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 3,14,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Charan SBSP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 3,45,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nihal JPS 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 4,08,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Poojan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 17,78,345 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Narayan JD(U) 0 Graduate 37 Rs 6,70,400 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 23,400 ~ 23 Thou+ Vikram Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Tanda Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Tanda Assembly is also given here..