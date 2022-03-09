Tamkuhi Raj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tamkuhi Raj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tamkuhi Raj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Ajay Kumar Lallu. The Tamkuhi Raj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

tamkuhi raj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Lallu INC 29 Post Graduate 42 Rs 8,37,630 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 5,67,337 ~ 5 Lacs+ Asim Kumar BJP 1 Post Graduate 60 Rs 27,19,51,887 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 5,07,43,717 ~ 5 Crore+ Harikesh IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,22,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Keshav Kumar Gupta Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 4,30,421 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Man Singh Chauhan Jan Adhikar Party 2 Post Graduate 42 Rs 6,76,193 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Matiullah CPI 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 37,00,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Gupta IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay BSP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 11,03,60,000 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,52,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Sanjay Kumar Rai AAP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Shrikant Singh JD(U) 2 10th Pass 50 Rs 46,35,152 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uday Narayan SP 2 Post Graduate 45 Rs 3,02,92,331 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 16,29,459 ~ 16 Lacs+ Vishnu Prabhakar Mishra IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

tamkuhi raj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Alias Lallu INC 12 Post Graduate 33 Rs 96,586 ~ 96 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. P.k. Rai (pramod ) SP 2 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 6,85,24,244 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 74,54,515 ~ 74 Lacs+ Tara Kushwaha IJP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 7,65,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amirullah All India Minorities Front 1 8th Pass 48 Rs 10,45,790 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Awadh Kishor ARVP 0 Not Given 31 Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gorakh Nath Yadav SBSP 0 Literate 39 Rs 6,06,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,250 ~ 1 Thou+ Kailash Pasawan AITC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 3,74,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kasim Ali JD(U) 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 37,97,237 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Jaiswal BSP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,51,73,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nand Kishore Mishra BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 40,54,277 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Purendra Kumar Mishra IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Yadav RPD 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 5,56,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kishor Sharma LJP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivlochana LD 0 Not Given 57 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surender Prasad Gupta PECP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,79,98,822 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

