Tamil Nadu results: DMK-led alliance wrests power from AIADMK

DMK Party workers celebrate during the counting day of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls result at their party headquarters, in Chennai, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu is set to break the trend of ruling parties returning to power with the Election Commission showing a massive lead for the DMK, which at 7.20 pm, was leading in 123 segments of the total 234 seats in the state and won two seats, which includes its allies who fought on the party’s rising sun symbol.

DMK’s allies Congress was leading in 16, the CPI and CPI(M) two each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi three.

The ruling AIADMK was trailing with leads in 74 and won two seats.

In the 234-seat House, a party needs at least 118 seats to win the election.

Both the Dravidian parties went into the election without their stalwarts, J Jayalalithaa for the AIADMK and M Karunanidhi for the DMK.

With his party surging towards an emphatic victory, DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday evening thanked the people of the state while assuring them that he would truthfully work for them.

Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, expressed his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time.

In a statement, he said the people have given their massive support realising that their well-being would be protected if DMK was voted to power.

Stating that the victory was a commendation for over 50 years of his party’s committed work for the people and state, he added that it was in recognition of everyday hard work of partymen to fulfill the dream of bringing the party to power.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has brought some cheers to the Congress camp as it is an alliance partner of the DMK.

Despite the Election Commission banning victory roadshows and vehicle rallies, crowds of jubilant supporters of various parties were seen celebrating in various places in violation of Covid norms. Stalin had told his party workers to avoid victory celebrations.

With PTI inputs