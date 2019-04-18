Tamil Nadu records 66% voter turnout in second phase of Lok Sabha elections

An average 66.36 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 38 of the total 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu which went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. Aside from Lok Sabha elections, bye-elections in 18 assembly segments were also held which saw 67.08 per cent voting percentage.

Advertising

While DMK accused the ruling AIADMK of having planned to do “booth-capturing” after 3 PM, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo stated no incidents of booth capturing or any other untoward incident regarding law and order were reported.

Election to the Lok Sabha constituency of Vellore was cancelled Tuesday on a recommendation from the Election Commission in the wake of cash seizures, allegedly from the premises of DMK candidate Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Duraimurugan.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK chief M K Stalin waited in queues at Edappadi in Salem district and Chennai, respectively to cast their votes. Soon after casting his vote, Stalin alleged that there has been a distribution of cash and accused the Election Commission of being an “ally” of central and state governments.

Advertising

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi and Karti Chidambaram of Congress are among key contenders.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran, meanwhile, alleged that “malfunctioning of EVMs is an achievement of the Modi government.” CPI national secretary D Raja expressed confidence that people were voting for the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu as they wanted to see the end of the BJP government at the Centre.

Enthusiastic voters began to queue up outside polling stations even before 7 AM when polling began and the Chief Minister was among the early electors in his native Salem district. While senior Congress leader P Chidambaram voted at Kandanur in Sivaganga district, Dhinakaran exercised his franchise along with his family in Chennai.

A bevy of actors, including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar, voted in Chennai.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararjan and actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan also cast their votes in Chennai. DMDK chief Vijayakanth, his wife and party leader Premalatha and Pattali Makkal Katchi chief S Ramadoss voted in Chennai and Tindivanam, respectively.

Adequate security arrangements, with the deployment of over 160 companies of central police forces and one lakh state police personnel, have been made. In the run-up to the polls, election authorities had seized over Rs 129-crore cash, gold and other precious metals with a total value of over Rs 284 crore from all over the state.

While polling was held between 7 AM and 6 PM in 37 constituencies, it had been extended by two hours until 8 PM in Madurai Lok Sabha segment, due to the Chithirai festival, which marks the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river.

In 2014, AIADMK had swept the Lok Sabha polls under late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa’s leadership, winning 37 of the total 39 seats.

Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.

With PTI inputs