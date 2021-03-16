Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan richest poll candidate, declares movable assets of over Rs 45 crore

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has emerged as the richest candidate in fray for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The founder and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), who filed his nomination from Coimbatore (South) constituency, declared moveable assets worth in excess of Rs 45 crores.

Candidates, including heavyweights such as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin, Haasan and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, have officially entered the fray for the April 6 election.

The CM, who filed his nomination from Edapadi constituency on Monday, declared movable assets worth over Rs 47 lakh while stating that he has no immovable assets to his name. He further stated that his wife’s movable assets were worth Rs 1,04,11,631 and that of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) were Rs 50.21 lakh. He declared immovable assets in his wife’s name at Rs 1.78 crores and a further Rs 2.10 crores under the HUF, including ancestral property. His affidavit further states that he owes a “hand loan” of Rs 15 lakh to an individual.

In his 2016 poll affidavit, the AIADMK joint coordinator had pegged his movable assets at over Rs 12.83 lakh and immovable assets at Rs 1.97 crore. In his latest filed on Monday, he declared that he owes the government no dues, including on the Income Tax and GST fronts. Stating agriculture as his primary profession, the CM said he has no pending cases against him. He chose the ‘Not Applicable’ option in a section of the nomination papers where a candidate is required to enter the total number of cases in which he/she has been convicted. Palaniswami has contested six Assembly elections till date, winning four of them.

Stalin declared movable assets worth a little over Rs 4.94 crores, while pegging his immovable assets, comprising land and residential buildings, at Rs 2.24 crores. The DMK president, who is seeking a third successive term from Kolthur constituency, stated that his wife’s movable assets were worth Rs 30,52,854. He said he had no vehicle in his name while his wife was in possession of gold jewellery worth Rs 24.77 lakh. Adding that he Rs 50,000 as cash in hand, Stalin declared that he owed no dues to banks or government agencies and had no other liabilities. He stated the sources of his income as his monthly salary as MLA, bank deposits and rent.

Stalin’s son and the party’s youth-wing secretary Udhayanidhi, who is making his electoral debut from Chepauk-Triplicane segment this year, declared Rs 21.13 crores worth of movable assets, including a four-wheeler of 2016 model. Declaring the ‘procurement price’ of his vehicle as Rs 1.77 crores, he stated that he had immovable assets worth Rs 6.54 crores.

Haasan quoted his movable properties at Rs 45,09,01,476 crores. These include two vehicles – BMW 730 LD and Lexus LX 570, the combined valuation of which comes to Rs 3,69,39,642 crores. The veteran actor pegged his immovable properties, including commercial buildings and agricultural land, at a little over Rs 131 crores. He also declared two residential buildings in Chennai, cumulatively priced at Rs 19.5 crores, and a joint property in London worth Rs 2.5 crores. The superstar stated that he has Rs 49,50,11,010 crores in liabilities, adding that he has no spouse or dependents.

(With Inputs from PTI)