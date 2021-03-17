Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Independent candidate Hari Nadar owns more than 11,000 grams of gold

As Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, candidates have been lining up to file their nominations, and some have attracted attention for the assets they have declared.

One such candidate is Hari Nadar, an Independent fighting from Alangulam in Tirunelveli district, who has declared he owns gold worth Rs 4.73 crore.

Nadar, who identifies himself as a businessman and social worker, is known for often wearing layers of gold. The 39-year-old is the coordinator of a political outfit called Pannagatu Padai Katchi.

As per his poll affidavit, Nadar owns 11,200 grams of gold. He has movable assets worth Rs 12,61,19,403, while his immovable assets are worth around Rs 11,50,000. He owns five vehicles, including a Fortuner, an Inova Crista, a Temp Travel, a Mahindra XUV, a Tata Safari and a Bolero. Nadar’s affidavit states he has 15 criminal cases against him.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he fought the Nanguneri by-polls and secured the third position. In an interview with a local YouTube channel, Nadar had said he developed an ‘interest’ in gold from an early age. He claimed all the ornaments he possesses were bought with his own income, earned from running a travel business, doing real estate business, financing movies, etc. He added that whenever he comes across a new model of a gold item in the market, be it a bracelet, a ring or a chain, he immediately buys it.

Hari Nadar is also set to make his debut in a Tamil movie.