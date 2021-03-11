Tamil Nadu polls: Former IAS officer, late President Abdul Kalam’s advisor among MNM’s first list of candidates

Haasan announced that his party will be contesting in 154 of the total 234 seats

Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam released the first list of candidates who would be contesting for the assembly election in Tamil Nadu. The list of 70 candidates included former IAS officer Santhosh Babu and late president APJ Abdul Kalam’s scientific advisor V Ponraj.

Addressing the press conference on Thursday, Haasan said his party’s maiden assembly polls battle, is being fought by it on the plank of corruption and good governance. “We don’t have financial strength, but the media should report what other parties don’t have: Honesty,” Haasan said.

Haasan’s MNM signed a poll-pact with actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and India Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) of Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar. The senior actor announced that his party will be contesting in 154 of the total 234 seats. Both AISMK and IJK have been allotted 40 seats each.

Ponraj, a former associate of late Kalam has been nominated from Anna Nagar in Chennai while Santhosh Babu has been fielded from Villivakkam in the metropolis. Lyricist and youth-wing leader of MNM, Snehan will be contesting from Virugambakkam. Environmental activist Padmapriya will contest from Maduravoyal and social activist Sneha Mohandas has been fielded from Saidapet constituency.

The coalition dubbed as the third front has announced Haasan as its chief ministerial candidate. Sources close to the MNM high command said Haasan’s name will appear in the second list and he will be contesting most likely from Velachery or Alandur which has a sizeable population of educated youths and also based on the fact the area has provided good vote percentage for MNM in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mohammed Haneef Sahil, Satheek Badsha, Lathish Mary and Mariya Jacob Stanly are some of the other candidates who have been nominated from Aravakurichi, Kunnam, Kulachal and Nagercoil.

MNM will contest in Battery Torch symbol across the state.