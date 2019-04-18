Tamil Nadu elections: CM Palaniswami, actor Rajinikanth cast votes; technical glitches cause delay in a few areas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday was among the early voters in his native Salem district as polling began in Tamil Nadu’s 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies and 18 assembly segments.

Besides the Chief Minister, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararjan and actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan also cast their votes today morning. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, top actor Rajinikanth voted at Sivaganga district’s Kandanur and Chennai respectively.

While no violence was reported across the state till now, technical glitches delayed the start of polling in a number of booths, PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 67,720 polling stations and 7,780 booths have been categorised as critical and vulnerable where more Central Armed Police Forces personnel and micro observers were deployed. Measures like webcasting and videographing of the proceedings are also in place.

The seats that are going to the polls today are Arakkonam, Arani, Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga , Sriperumbudur, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar and Tiruvallur.

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi are among the key contenders for the parliamentary polls.

In the run-up to the polls, the Election Commission countermanded polling in the Vellore Lok Sbha seat after authorities seized a huge amount of cash from the premises of DMK candidate Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Duraimurugan. Authorities had seized over Rs 129 crore cash, gold and other precious metals with a total value of over Rs 284 crore from all over the state.