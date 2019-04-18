Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu elections: CM Palaniswami, actor Rajinikanth cast votes; technical glitches cause delay in a few areashttps://indianexpress.com/elections/tamil-nadu-lok-sabha-elections-voter-turnout-5681516/

Tamil Nadu elections: CM Palaniswami, actor Rajinikanth cast votes; technical glitches cause delay in a few areas

Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was cancelled by the Election Commission after authorities on Wednesday seized huge amount of cash from the premises of DMK candidate Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Duraimurugan.

elections in tamil nadu, voting in tamil nadu, lok sabha elections in tamil nadu, K Palaniswami, P Chidambaram, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan
Top actor Rajinikanth casts his vote in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday was among the early voters in his native Salem district as polling began in Tamil Nadu’s 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies and 18 assembly segments.

Besides the Chief Minister, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararjan and actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan also cast their votes today morning. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, top actor Rajinikanth voted at Sivaganga district’s Kandanur and Chennai respectively.

 

While no violence was reported across the state till now, technical glitches delayed the start of polling in a number of booths, PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 67,720 polling stations and 7,780 booths have been categorised as critical and vulnerable where more Central Armed Police Forces personnel and micro observers were deployed. Measures like webcasting and videographing of the proceedings are also in place.

Advertising

The seats that are going to the polls today are Arakkonam, Arani, Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga , Sriperumbudur, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar and Tiruvallur.

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi are among the key contenders for the parliamentary polls.

In the run-up to the polls, the Election Commission countermanded polling in the Vellore Lok Sbha seat after authorities seized a huge amount of cash from the premises of DMK candidate Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Duraimurugan. Authorities had seized over Rs 129 crore cash, gold and other precious metals with a total value of over Rs 284 crore from all over the state.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha Elections 2019, 10 points: PM Modi urges youngsters to head out and vote
2 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Gujarat today
3 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to vote without Voter ID card, how to locate polling booth?