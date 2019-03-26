Tamil Nadu: Karti Chidambaram files papers, party leader protests

As Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, filed his nomination to contest from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, another contender for the ticket and former Union minister from the Congress, E M Sudarsana Natchiappan, publicly challenged the party high command’s decision to field Karti.

Questioning the logic behind Karti’s candidature when he lost the deposit in the 2014 polls, Natchiappan said fielding him will lead to the Congress’s defeat in this election too. Follow more election news here.

The AIADMK-led alliance has fielded BJP national secretary H Raja in Sivaganga.

Natchiappan said any Congress candidate can defeat Raja except Karti who is facing corruption charges. “I speak out because the Congress will be losing a seat in Sivaganga if Karti is the candidate. The entire Chidambaram family will be isolated with Karti’s defeat,” he said, adding that people “hate” the Chidambaram family and that he hopes that the Congress high command will review the decision.

Karti refused to comment on Natchiappan’s remark and said there are no cases against him in any court, but only some “unfounded false allegations”. “People across the country want to dislodge the fascist BJP regime at the Centre.”

Earlier, Natchiappan told The Indian Express that state Congress chief K S Alagiri “sabotaged” his candidature. He alleged that Alagiri is “Chidambaram’s man”. Reacting to the charge, Alagiri said he understands Natchiappan is upset. “As the party leadership has taken a decision, we have to accept it. Challenging it in public cannot be accepted.”

Top party sources said that after P Chidambaram decided not to contest from Sivaganga, the seat was “reserved” for his son. “There was confusion as Karti was questioned by ED in a money laundering case. When this delayed announcement of his candidature, his wife Srinidhi’s name was kept as a second option even though the high command did not favour the idea. Natchiappan is influential. We considered his name as he could easily defeat Raja. Hoping that the party will pick him considering the charges against Karti, Natchiappan was camping in Delhi,” said a Congress leader.