Tamil Nadu: IT searches premises of MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan

The Income Tax department is conducting a search at the premises of Sabareesan, who is the son-in-law of DMK president MK Stalin. Apart from his residence, several other places connected to him are also being searched.

This comes four days ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held on April 6 in a single phase.

On Thursday, a poll campaign speech made by DMK chief M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up a controversy.

During his road show at Dharapuram on Wednesday, a day after Modi’s campaign there for BJP state president L Murugan, Udhayanidhi said: “Modi had come here yesterday and accused that I had taken a shortcut route… Who is saying that? Being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, we know that how Modi sidelined many… I have the list”.

He then went on to name party veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha (who recently joined Trinamool Congress); Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. He claimed Swaraj and Jaitley “died of troubles” for which he blamed the Prime Minister.