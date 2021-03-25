Helicopter, robot, trip to moon: Tamil Nadu candidate’s poll promises go viral

An Independent candidate from Madurai South constituency in Tamil Nadu is grabbing eyeballs for his extraordinary poll promises ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Thulam Saravanan (Saravanan R as per the affidavit), who works as a reporter in a local daily, is contesting from Madurai South, where more than 13 candidates are in the fray. Saravanan, who is contesting on a dustbin symbol, has promised to provide a mini-helicopter, Rs 1 crore to every household, a robot for homemakers to do household work, and 100 sovereigns of gold for women when they get married.

Not only this, Saravanan has also promised to provide Rs 1 crore to youth who wish to start a business, a car worth Rs 20 lakh for every household, Rs 10 lakh per month for differently abled people, a 100-day trip to the moon, a 300-foot artificial iceberg to keep the residents of the constituency cool, a space research centre and a rocket launch pad.

According to Saravanan’s affidavit, he has Rs 10,000 as cash in hand and Rs 2,000 in the bank.

Voting for 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 6.