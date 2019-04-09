Tamil Nadu elections: Of Captain Vijayakanth, desperate candidates and the cash craze

As DMK, AIADMK and other parties slug it out in Tamil Nadu in the final phase of the campaign, we bring you some sidelights.

Captain Vijayakanth returns

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth popularly known as ‘Captain’ is finally back in the arena. The DMDK party members and the people of Tamil Nadu were delighted to hear Captain’s voice after more than a year. In an Interview to his party’s mouth-piece- Captain TV, Vijayakanth said he is getting better and promised that the NDA alliance will sweep the polls. In the programme ‘Captainin Kural’ (The Voice of the Captain) Vijayakanth is seen replying to the questions put forth by the anchor. “I am good. My health is getting better after I underwent the treatment in the USA, said Vijayakanth. When asked about his party’s chances in the upcoming polls, the DMDK founder said: “This is a war between Dharma and Adharma, the corrupt DMK party will lose and the AIADMK-DMDK alliance will win.”

Vijayakanth’s voice is extremely hoarse in this video of less than a minute, and also might have had multiple retakes. It is also an attempt by the party to show that Vijayakanth is active and is coherent.

When asked about his opinion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayakanth said ‘Modi is a good man’. Will he be campaigning in this election? “I have to follow doctor’s advice, but I will be back soon. The people will get to hear from me very soon,” says Captain.

The DMDK founder has been under medical care for more than a year. After undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment in the USA, he flew back to Chennai ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. Several party leaders and celebrities which includes the likes of Deputy Chief Minister O.Pannerselvam, Union Minister Piyush Goel, DMK leader M.K.Stalin, actor Rajinikanth paid a visit to his residence to inquire about his health. As Vijayakanth’s health condition disallowed him from being active in politics, his wife Premalatha took over the party. She is now the face of DMDK and has been campaigning across Tamil Nadu for the AIADMK-BJP led coalition. DMDK will be contesting in Kallakurichi, Virudhunagar, North Chennai and Tiruchirapally in the upcoming polls which are scheduled to take place on 18th of April. Both Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will go to the elections in a single phase.

Cash in truck or is it just Tea packets?

With the election season underway, the IT- raids have been happening at full-swing across the state. Several agencies have been deployed in the state to stop the political parties from getting involved in the famous ‘Cash for Vote’ game. However, the well-trained party men sneak through the loop-holes present in the system and end up reaching the voters. Carrying cash in trucks, the token system, stuffing money in spare tyres, using gunny bags, biscuit packets, are some of the ‘creative’ methods carried out by the Tamil Nadu politicians in the past.

Due to these incidents, whenever a truck or any big transport vehicle is found a little suspicious, people flock towards it, to find out if it is carrying cash. A similar incident happened near Ukkadam in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, where a container lorry was found traveling at night, at a high speed, which was quite unusual. People from the surrounding area managed to stop the vehicle and got hold of the driver. The public got furious when the driver answered their questions incoherently and soon the place became crowded. The flying squad and local police officials later arrived in the scene and friction broke out between the people and the officials as the people wanted the contents of the truck to be shown to them. The truck was later taken to the District Collector’s office where a section of public and few members of political parties were also present. To the surprise of ,many people who had gathered there, when the truck door was opened it was found only with Tea packets instead of cash. The officials sealed the lorry and said a further investigation will be carried out. Cash crazy, I suppose..

AIADMK ministers ask members to shave, make candidates fall at the feet of voters

It’s the election season and the political parties of Tamil Nadu have been campaigning relentlessly beating the heat and the fatigue. AIADMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu is fighting both the Lok Sabha Elections and the by-polls to the vacant 18 assembly seats. Since this election is crucial for stability of their government , they are on their feet.

Tamil Nadu Milk and Dairy development Minister Rajendra Balaji, who hogged the limelight with the statement ‘Narendra Modi’ is AIADMK’s ‘Daddy’, has asked his party members to be clean shaven when they go out to campaign. During a meeting of AIADMK party workers near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, Minister Balaji was furious that some of the party workers were going to the campaign with a stubble on their cheeks. Balaji picked upon a party member and asked him to be clean shaven before canvassing for votes. He also advised him to wear a new dhoti whenever he addresses the rally.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Rural Industries Minister P.Benjamin literally forced the party’s Poonamalle bye-election candidate G.Vaithiyanathan to fall at people’s feet during the campaign. This happened when they were campaigning in Sooranjeri Village in the constituency.