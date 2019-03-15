Toggle Menu
Elections 2019: DMK to contest 20 seats, gives Congress 9, other allies 10 in Tamil Naduhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/tamil-nadu-elections-dmk-seat-sharing-with-congress-5628190/

Elections 2019: DMK to contest 20 seats, gives Congress 9, other allies 10 in Tamil Nadu

2019 Lok Sabha elections: MK Stalin said the DMK's 20 seats will include Chennai (North), Chennai (South), Chennai (Central), Tuticorin and Pollachi among others. Congress has been allotted the lion's share of seats among the allies.

Elections 2019: DMK to contest 20 seats, gives Congress 9, other allies 10 in Tamil Nadu
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief M K Stalin in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district on March 13, 2019. (PTI Photo: R Senthil Kumar)

The opposition DMK Friday announced the names of the constituencies the party and its allies will contest from in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the April 18 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK president MK Stalin released the list of constituencies allotted to the allies in the presence of coalition leaders, including TNCC chief KS Alagiri and MDMK’s Vaiko, at the party headquarters here.

Stalin also described his party-led coalition as the “Secular Progressive Alliance.”

There are 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Puducherry.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference, Stalin said the DMK’s 20 seats will include Chennai (North), Chennai (South), Chennai (Central), Tuticorin and Pollachi among others.

Read this story in Tamil

The Congress, which has been allotted the lion’s share of seats among the allies, will contest from nine seats in the state, including Sivaganga, Tiruchirappally and Arani.

The national party will also fight from the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry.

The CPI(M) has been allotted Coimbatore and Madurai, while the CPI will fight from Tirupur and Nagapattinam, a reserved constituency.

The pro-Dalit VCK has been given Villupuram and Chidambaram (SC) segments.

The Vaiko-led MDMK has been allotted the Erode constituency.

The IUML and The KMDK will field their nominees from Ramanathapuram and Namakkal, respectively, while the IJK has been allotted Perambalur, Stalin said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha polls: Congress may include 'right to healthcare' in manifesto, says Rahul
2 SC seeks EC reply on Opposition's plea for counting of VVPAT slips in Lok Sabha polls
3 Lok Sabha polls 2019: UP cops told to avoid "politically coloured" posts on social media