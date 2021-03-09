Tamil Nadu elections: DMDK quits NDA alliance, AIADMK calls it ‘fortunate’

The Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Tuesday snapped ties with the AIADMK ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party founder Captain Vijayakant said the decision was taken after several rounds of talks, during which the two parties were unable to arrive at an agreement over seats.

“We had three rounds of talks with the AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly elections. They failed to allocate the seats and constituencies demanded by the DMDK. We had a discussion with the district secretaries today, and based on their opinions, we have decided to end ties with the AIADMK-BJP alliance,” a statement issued by the party read.

#Breaking: #DMDK walks out of NDA alliance, party leader Vijayakant says despite several rounds of talks the ruling party didn't agree to their seat-sharing demand. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/QUVWsuFH1j — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 9, 2021

In response, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said, “It was fortunate that DMDK walked out of the alliance. They should have some maturity; passing below-the-belt remarks against a party won’t do any good them. DMDK’s departure won’t affect AIADMK in any way.”

Addressing reporters, DMDK Deputy General Secretary L K Sudhish, also Vijayakant’s brother-in-law, said party workers would ensure the ruling party is defeated in all 234 constituencies. “Today is Deepavali for us. AIADMK will lose its deposit in all constituencies. Our cadres will work across the state to defeat them,” he said.

Sudhish’s comments come days after he said the AIADMK would have vanished had it not forged an alliance with DMDK in the 2011 Assembly election.

DMDK district secretaries hold a meeting at the party’s headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday DMDK district secretaries hold a meeting at the party’s headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday

DMDK’s B Parthasarathy, meanwhile, said the AIADMK didn’t agree to their demand for 23 seats. He said the party high command would soon deliberate on whether to contest the April 6 polls alone.

Sources said the AIADMK had offered the DMDK 13 Assembly constituencies and one Rajya Sabha seat as part of its alliance.