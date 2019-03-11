Tamil Nadu: DMDK joins AIADMK-led alliance, to contest four seats

The Captain Vijayakanth-led DMDK will contest four Lok Sabha seats as part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the upcoming elections. The alliance pact was finalised between AIADMK and DMDK leaders on Sunday evening.

Advertising

While the DMDK had demanded nine seats, the AIADMK had said it would not give more than three seats. In the 2014 general election, the DMDK contested in 14 seats as part of the NDA alliance and lost all, getting a vote share of 5.1 per cent. The party’s vote share in the 2016 state polls under the third front comprising Left and Dalit parties, was 2.41 per cent and it lost all 104 seats it contested.

Video: Why First-time Voters Are Important In This Lok Sabha Elections

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator, O Panneerselvam, said a good decision has been taken to contest the polls together. He said the DMDK would support the AIADMK in the 18 Assembly bypolls that are to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls on April 18. Chief Minister and joint AIADMK coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMDK chief Captain Vijayakant and his wife and the party treasurer Premalatha were present at signing of the poll pact.

While Panneerselvam said the AIADMK and the DMDK always had an emotional understanding, Premalatha said it is a “natural alliance.” Saying that the AIADMK was a party “shaped by a woman”, Premalatha said the alliance will win all 40 constituencies — 39 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry.

Advertising

The AIADMK, which contested all 39 Parliamentary seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and won 37, has vacated 19 seats for its allies this time.