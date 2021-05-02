Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Will AIADMK win a third term?
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021, TN Assembly Election Result 2021 Today Live Updates: All the exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the DMK, with one even giving the alliance up to 195 seats in the 234-member House.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: (from right) Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, M K Stalin, Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran are leading the main alliances in the state.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections will be declared Sunday, with counting of votes beginning at 8 am. In the 234-seat House, a party needs at least 118 seats to win the election. The AIADMK, which has been in power since 2011, hopes to extend its hold on the state for another term. The Opposition DMK, on the other hand, is hoping a mixture of incumbency and instability within the ruling party will allow it to return to the helm of affairs after a decade.
This election is the first in the state without two of Tamil Nadu’s towering political figures, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The gap they left in the political arena has given rise to other fronts over the last few years.
While the National Democratic Alliance, led by AIADMK, and Secular Progressive Alliance, led by DMK, hold sway over 70-80 per cent of the voter base, the others in the fray this election included an alliance led by TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and one by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).
The state witnessed a 72.81 per cent voter turnout in the single-phase elections on April 6. Held amid the secone wave of Covid-19, the Election Commission ordered strict guidelines for campaigning, voting, and on the results day. Today, the mood is expected to be sombre as the poll body has banned public gatherings outside the counting centres and said no victory processions will be allowed.
Live Blog
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8 am; Covid-19 protocol in place by Election Commission; 72.81% voter turnout on April 6; AIADMK, DMK, AMMK and MNM in the race. Follow latest news and updates below
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Exit Polls
Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly elections: Voter statistics
There were 62.6 million people eligible to vote this year, including 3.09 million male voters, 3.19 million female voters and 7,192 from the Third Gender.
The state witnessed a 72.81 per cent voter turnout on April 6. Karur district recorded the highest turnout at 83,92 per cent, while Chennai district saw the lowest at 59.06 per cent. The voter turnout was 2 per cent lower than in 2016, when the state recorded a 74.81 per cent.
The Election Commission (EC) ordered repolling in one polling station in the Velachery Assembly constituency after two men were found carrying EVM machines. The poll body declared the vote on April 6 as “void” and repolling took place on April 17.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections amid Covid-19 pandemic
The Tamil Nadu polls were held amid the coronavirus pandemic, just before the nation began witnessing a second wave of infections. Due to the situation, the EC issued strict guidelines to ensure safety of poll workers and voters, including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, thermal screening, using disposable gloves, decreasing the number of electors per booth and extending voting hours.
On counting day, the EC has mandating from its officers either a negative test or completion of two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to enter the counting centres. It has banned public gatherings outside the centres and also said no victory processions would be allowed.
Tamil Nadu elections: Key players and contests
* Edapaddi K Palaniswami, a four-term MLA, contested the polls from Edapaddi constituency, an AIADMK bastion. He is up against T Sampath Kumar of the DMK.
* O Paneerselvam stood from Bodinayakannur in Theni district, which he has represented since 2001. The 70-year-old is contesting against DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan, who moved to the party after having sided with the Sasikala-Dhinakaran camp in the AIADMK tussle following Jayalalithaa’s death.
* M K Stalin fought from Kolathur, a seat he has represented since 2011. The constituency in North Chennai has a population comprising Muslims and the lower and lower-middle class. He is up against AIADMK’s Aadi Rajaram.
* TTV Dhinakaran contested from Kovilpatti instead of the R K Nagar seat, which he won in the 2017 bypolls. It is believed he chose this seat due to his party’s success in the local body polls in the region in 2019. He stood against AIADMK’s sitting MLA and minister Kadambur C Raju, who won from the seat both in 2016 and 2011, and K Srinivasan from DMK.
* Kamal Haasan stood from Coimbatore South against BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress’ Mayura S Jayakumar. A constituency with largely middle-class and upper-middle-class voters, it was in this Assembly segment that MNM got more than 1 lakh votes in the 2019 general elections. Coimbatore South has about 12 per cent upper caste Hindu voters of north Indian descent who are seen as BJP supporters.
* Udhayanidhi Stalin, Stalin’s son, also made his political debut this election, standing from the Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly seat. He was up against AVA Kassali of PMK, an ally of AIADMK and L Rajendran of AMMK.
* In Karur, which registered the highest voter turnout, M R Vijayabhaskar of the AIADMK was up against Senthil Balaji of DMK. Balaji, who was once considered close to Jayalalithaa, went with the Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran camp after Palaniswami ousted them from the party. In 2018, he switched to the DMK.
* L Murugan, president of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit, is contesting from Dharapuram (reserved) Assembly constituency
* Premalatha, the wife of Captain Vijayakant, stood from Virudhachalam. Vijayakanth had won from the seat in 2006, when he first contested an election. Premalatha is familiar with the constituency as she often campaigned here her husband. While the region is a traditional OBC-Vanniyar bastion which largely supports the Vanniyar-based Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party, Premalath, from the Telugu Naidu community, is targeting the non-Vanniyar and minority votes in the region.
* R B Udhayakumar, a Jayalalithaa loyalist, contested from Thirumangalam in Madurai district. He is expected to retain the seat.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Exit polls
All the exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the DMK alliance. The AMMK and MNM are unlikely to make much of a difference, according to the exit polls.
The incoming government, which will be sworn in by May 24, will face the challenge of tackling the second wave of Covid, which has brought with it a health crisis and economic hardship.
Amid the second wave of Covid-19, the Election Commission has issued certain rules for counting day to ensure safety of its agents. Apart from social distancing and wearing masks, no agent is allowed inside the counting centres unless they have been fully vaccinated or submit a Covid negative test, taken within the preceeding 48 hours. PPE kits will be also be worn by some agents. There can be no public gatherings outside the venue, and victory processions have been banned. The mood on the ground is likely to be sombre today as the results are announced. Let's wait and watch.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Tamil Nadu election results. Counting of votes begins at 8 am, and the trends are likely to come in mid-morning. In the 234-seat House, a party needs at least 118 seats to win the election. Follow this live blog for the latest news and updates. Stay tuned!