Tamil Nadu: EC orders repolling in Velachery; fresh voting on April 17

The Election Commission of India has ordered a repoll in booth no 92 in Tamil Nadu’s Velachery constituency on the basis of a report submitted by returning officers and observers. The fresh voting in the booth will now take place on April 17 from 7 am to 7 pm.

On April 6, three staff members of Chennai Corporation who were on poll duty in booth No 92 of DAV school in Velachery were caught transporting the two Electronic Voting Machines and a VVPAT machine in the Velachery-Taramani high road. Congress, DMK, and MNM candidates raised complaints with the commission. Based on that, an inquiry was ordered. The staff members who were found violating the norms were suspended.

As per the EC communication to the Returning Officer of the constituency, “The Commission hereby, declares under Sections 58 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 6, 20201 at polling (station) no.92 of 26 Velachery Assembly to be void.”

Two officials allegedly belonging to the city corporation were caught by the public when they tried to transport EVMs in a two wheeler near Velachery. EC says those were not polled EVMs but they will investigate and initiate strict action for any violation of the SOP for EVM. pic.twitter.com/5jvTGg7Uxe — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) April 6, 2021

The Commission further instructed that adequate security must be deployed at these polling stations to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the poll. “Give wide publicity in the polling areas concerned and the political parties and contesting candidates shall be informed in writing,” the letter read.

The assembly election to the 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu took place on April 6. The results to be declared on May 2.