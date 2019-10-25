Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu bypolls: AIADMK wins both seats

Meanwhile, Congress’s A John Kumar won the bypoll to Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat in Puducherry by a margin of 7,170 votes.

AIADMK’s V Narayanan after his victory in Nanguneri. PTI

The ruling AIADMK won both Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. While M R Muthamizh Selvan won from Vikravandi with a margin of 44,924 votes, V Narayanan emerged victorious in Nanguneri by a margin of 33,445 votes. Meanwhile, Congress’s A John Kumar won the bypoll to Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat in Puducherry by a margin of 7,170 votes.

Responding to the party’s victories, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK performed well in the Lok Sabha election by using false propaganda and promises. “People have understood the truth. This is a victory of truth,” he said. “Nanguneri was Congress’s seat and Vikravandi was DMK’s seat. AIADMK has won both seats now…”

DMK chief M K Stalin said the ruling party’s money power, abuse of power and polarisation on the basis of caste contributed to the results. He added that his party accepts the results and congratulated the Congress for winning the Kamaraj Nagar seat in Puducherry.

