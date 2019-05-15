Tamil Nadu BJP chief says DMK in talks with party, Stalin says prove it

DMK chief M K Stalin on Tuesday hit back at Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan for her remarks that the DMK is holding talks with the saffron party, and dared her or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove this allegation of back-channel talks.

Calling it a lie, Stalin said he will quit politics if either Soundararajan or Modi is able to prove this allegation. In a strongly worded statement, he asked whether either of them will quit politics if they fail to prove it.

Interacting with the media earlier in the day, Soundararajan had claimed that the ruling AIADMK, which is contesting in alliance with BJP in Tamil Nadu, will have a big victory in both the Lok Sabha polls and by-elections to the 22 Assembly seats. She claimed that Stalin is nervous, which made him meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday evening.

Stating that Stalin will regret his earlier decision to propose Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s name for the Prime Minister’s post, Soundararajan said, “Whether there is a third or fourth or 10th front, it is going to help BJP (after the results on May 23). When KCR’s stand towards Rahul is very clear, why did Stalin meet him even after proposing Rahul as the next PM?”

She maintained that Stalin is trying to keep by his side all three leaders: Rahul, Rao and Modi.

Asked whether the DMK chief was in talks with her, Soundararajan said, “He was giving feelers behind the scene, maintaining that link. He is doing that because everyone knows the BJP is going to return to power (at the Centre).”

In a statement in response to her remarks, Stalin said, “Tamilisai’s statement that I have been holding talks with Modi for an alliance after May 23 is a big lie. I strongly condemn her statement. It is not new for them (BJP) to spread lies and confusion when they are going to face a defeat.”

“The DMK had first proposed Rahul Gandhi’s name as PM candidature. I have called PM Modi a sadist, fascist and a dictator. The BJP, which couldn’t tolerate my campaign against them, have stooped to this level,” he said.

Pointing out that the DMK had categorically stated after his meeting with Rao that it was a courtesy meeting, Stalin said, “But certain people are trying to give a colour to the meeting. Like the deal they (BJP) struck with AIADMK and destroyed the party, they are using the same technique with DMK. Unlike AIADMK, we will never strike a deal behind the scene.”

Emphasising that his party is determined to send the BJP government home, Stalin reiterated, “We are doubly sure of making Rahul the Prime Minister of India.”