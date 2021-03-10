Tamil Nadu assembly polls: AIADMK’s rebel faction AMMK releases first list of candidates

AIADMK’s rebel faction AMMK Wednesday released their first list of candidates, who will be contesting on behalf of the party in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. The list released by the party’s general secretary TTV Dhinakaran featured many prominent faces including former MLAs and MP.

Former member of Parliament S Anbazhagan will contest from Rasipuram (Reserve) constituency, while former ministers P Palaniyappan, G Senthamizhan and C Shanmugavelu will contest from Paapireddipatti, Saidapet and Madathukulam constituencies respectively.

M Rengasamy, NG Parthiban and RR Murugan, who were part of the 18 disqualified MLAs by the speaker for indulging in anti-party activities, have been given seats to contest from Paapansam, Sholingar, and Harur constituencies respectively.

Other nominees include KK Umadevan (Tiruppatur), R Manoharan (Srirangam), SK Selvam (Veerapandi), I Mahendran (Usilampatti), R Duraisamy (Coimbatore, South), K Sugumar (Pollachi), DK Rajendran (Dharmapuri) and KSK Balamurugan (Bhuvanagiri).

AMMK has signed a poll-pact with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which has been allocated three seats — Vaaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.