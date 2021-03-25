Tamil Nadu elections: DMK plans mega rally with alliance partners in Salem on March 28; Rahul Gandhi to attend

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will share the stage with DMK president M K Stalin at a public meeting in Salem on March 28, in the first joint campaign of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections. The rally will take place near Seelanaickenpatti in the city.

VCK leader and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalvan, MDMK leader Vaiko, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, IUML leader KM Kadar Mohideen, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah, and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai party leader Velmurugan are among the other leaders of the alliance who have been invited to take part in the mega event.

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK President MK Stalin to address an election meeting together on March 28 in Salem. All leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance have been invited to take part in the mega event. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/rItFFZSlHx — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 24, 2021

A couple of days ago, the Congress had released a list of 30 star campaigners who will visit Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls on April 6. The list included Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader Of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, and AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao.

On Wednesday, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee KS Alagiri took to Twitter and said he was postponing his election campaigning from March 25 to 29 to make arrangements for Rahul and Gandhi, who would be visiting Tamil Nadu to campaign.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls in a single phase on April 6. The results of the elections will be announced on May 2.