Talwandi Sabo (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Talwandi Sabo (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022

The Talwandi Sabo Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Baljinder Kaur. The Talwandi Sabo seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

talwandi sabo Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baljinder Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 10,48,22,587 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,93,71,052 ~ 1 Crore+ Balvan Singh IND 0 Literate 65 Rs 32,30,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Davinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 1,84,51,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ Harjinder Singh IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 47,16,063 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 8,54,899 ~ 8 Lacs+ Harminder Singh Jassi IND 2 Graduate 66 Rs 10,28,56,721 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 29,97,638 ~ 29 Lacs+ Jagseer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,87,53,352 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,88,378 ~ 27 Lacs+ Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu SAD 2 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 27,88,74,574 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 1,68,32,489 ~ 1 Crore+ Kamaljeet Kaur IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 70,95,108 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Khushbaz Singh Jattana INC 2 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,65,24,007 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,97,46,006 ~ 2 Crore+ Master Tajinderpal Singh Jan Asra Party 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 5,19,280 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prof. Baljinder Kaur AAP 3 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,11,71,086 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Rampy Kaur IND 1 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 6,90,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Preet Singh Sidhu BJP 2 Graduate 47 Rs 7,53,71,372 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjit Singh IND 3 Graduate 36 Rs 20,26,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Sukhpreet Singh IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 4,16,89,500 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 6,14,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

talwandi sabo Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baljinder Kaur AAP 1 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,65,786 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 3 10th Pass 48 Rs 10,59,437 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baljinder Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 3,87,16,685 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,13,19,650 ~ 2 Crore+ Darshan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 1,68,84,987 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harjinder Singh BSP 0 Others 0 Rs 92,00,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu SAD 1 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 11,87,53,834 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 20,56,796 ~ 20 Lacs+ Karamjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,42,679 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khushbaz Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 1,66,93,279 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,13,19,650 ~ 2 Crore+ Varinder Singh Dhillon Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 49,63,520 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Talwandi Sabo candidate of from Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu Punjab. Talwandi Sabo Election Result 2012

talwandi sabo Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu INC 0 Graduate 48 Rs 9,58,06,826 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajaib Singh IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 80,83,00,000 ~ 80 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarjit Singh Sidhu SAD 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 1,93,35,894 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarjit Singh Sidhu IND 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 1,04,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpal Singh IND 0 Not Given 39 Rs 54,44,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Chand LJP 0 Not Given 51 Rs 30,50,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nikka Singh BSP 0 Not Given 34 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Sukhdev Singh Chahal PPOP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 8,05,86,811 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yadvinder Singh IND 0 Others 51 Rs 1,01,02,494 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

