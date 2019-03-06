Talks with Left front: Mitra urges Rahul to decide on seat-sharing

State Congress chief Somen Mitra Tuesday wrote a letter to party president Rahul Gandhi, underlining the need for “seat-sharing or alliance” with the CPM to “stop the march of BJP in the state and dethrone the TMC in 2021 assembly polls”.

“I have written a letter to Rahulji with my assessment. Now it is for our party president and the AICC to take a call on the matter. I can’t disclose anything further,” Mitra told PTI.

The state Congress has also issued a statement, saying it has noted the CPM central committee’s decision and would negotiate further.

“In this context, it needs to be mentioned that constituency issues are involved while we are in discussion. Certain geographies have been historically Congress bastions and we find it difficult to ignore our supporters in such constituencies. As a result we are yet to arrive at a conclusion,” reads the statement.

The development comes a day after the CPM central committee, in a move to untangle the formula of seat-sharing between the two political blocs to consolidate anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes, proposed “no mutual contest” for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in six seats currently held by the Congress and the Left Front in the state.

The state Congress leadership on Monday, reacting to the development had said there can be no compromise on its demand for the two parliamentary seats — Raiganj and Murshidabad, which are known as Congress strongholds. The Congress leadership had also said, if needed it is ready to fight the polls alone in case the Left Front does not leave these two parliamentary seats — which were won by the CPM in 2014. The two constituencies were earlier known as traditional Congress bastions.

In the letter, Mitra gave details and statistics of the vote percentage and the number of votes that different parties had received in the 2014 polls, and how the BJP has increased its vote share in those two seats in several by-elections and in the 2016 assembly polls.

“There are two prevailing views in the party. One view is we fight alone in Bengal as it is the Lok Sabha elections where the fight is between the Congress and the BJP and the second view is that we share seats with the CPM. But there will be no compromise on our demand for Raiganj and Murshidabad seats,” a Congress leader had said. “Raiganj and Murshidabad have long been a stronghold of the Congress. We lost these seats by a very small margin in 2014 polls due to a four-cornered contest. But this time we are confident of winning those two seats,” the leader had said.

The CPM, however, maintained the decision of its central committee is final. “As it stands we want to contest the seats which we won last time. Either they (Congress) accept it or there will be no understanding,” said a senior CPM leader.