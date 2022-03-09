Taleigao (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Taleigao (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Taleigao Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Jennifer Monserrate. The Taleigao seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Taleigao ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

taleigao Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adv. Pundalik Namdeo Raiker IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 30,52,099 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cecille Rodrigues AAP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,14,05,462 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,76,971 ~ 22 Lacs+ Dilip Kashinath Ghadi IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 3,80,600 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jennifer Monserrate BJP 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 48,48,54,264 ~ 48 Crore+ / Rs 6,46,28,864 ~ 6 Crore+ Joseph Licio Roncon Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 11,82,469 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivanand Harijan IND 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 35,11,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shubhangi Deu Sawant Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 4,59,800 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Tony Alfredo Rodrigues INC 1 8th Pass 66 Rs 33,89,51,198 ~ 33 Crore+ / Rs 4,89,37,281 ~ 4 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Taleigao candidate of from Jennifer Monserrate Goa. Taleigao Election Result 2017

taleigao Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jennifer Monserrate INC 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 30,81,18,480 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 6,92,21,694 ~ 6 Crore+ Cecille Rodrigues AAP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 51,48,725 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 23,18,340 ~ 23 Lacs+ Dattaprasad Naik BJP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 10,94,06,582 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 68,45,809 ~ 68 Lacs+ Vijay More IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 5,97,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Taleigao candidate of from Jennifer Monserrate Goa. Taleigao Election Result 2012

taleigao Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jennifer Monserrate INC 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 23,07,85,750 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 8,11,39,530 ~ 8 Crore+ Annabelle Maria Pereira GSRP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 20,04,70,000 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dattaprasad Naik BJP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 5,52,78,302 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,02,734 ~ 2 Crore+ Natty Po Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 2,33,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Korgaonkar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasudev Narayan Sharma IND 0 Not Given 54 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Taleigao Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Taleigao Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Taleigao Assembly is also given here.