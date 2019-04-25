Take leave from work and join party’s fight against BJP in Delhi: Kejriwal to volunteers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Thursday urged party volunteers across the country, except the ones in Haryana and Punjab, to take leave from work and come to Delhi to help the party defeat the BJP in the national capital. Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “I request all volunteers to take leave from work till elections. Except Punjab and Haryana I urge all volunteers to come to Delhi and join our fight in defeating BJP on all seven seats in the national capital.”

However, Kejriwal’s appeal did not go down well with Chandini Chowk MLA Alka Lamba who said it would send message of the party being “weak”.

“I am saddened by the tweet of Arvind ji. In 2015, when volunteers were called, then it could be understood but now when we have the government in the state, three Rajya Sabha MPs but still an appeal has been made. This appeal depicts the weakness of the Delhi AAP unit. Why did it come to this,” she said.

She also said that she would have raised this issue in party’s internal meeting but she is not being invited for it.

“I have not been invited to MLA party meetings for the past four months and I have no option but to raise this issue internally,” the rebel AAP MLA said.

The AAP is fielding Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Atishi from East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi and Brajesh Goel from New Delhi constituency.