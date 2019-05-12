Take 5: ‘I ensure all party workers stay disciplined,’ says BSP worker in Machhlishahr, UP

As head of BSP’s Bahujan Volunteer Force (BVF) in Machhlishahr in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, Geeta Yadav, 59, is one of the few women managing security at rallies. On May 7, at Mayawati’s Jaunpur rally, she handled the crowd. A resident of Jamalpur village, Yadav has been working for the BVF for 21 years, and also looks after the BSP’s election office in Machhlishahr.

Advertising

The Yadav community has been supporting the Samajwadi Party. How did you decide to join the BSP?

I joined Kanshi Ramji’s movement 40 years ago and when he formed the BSP and BVF, I joined. When he appointed Behenji (Mayawati) the party’s state president, I was happy that he was promoting women. After marriage, my in-laws urged me to join the SP, but I refused. There are Dalit workers in the SP and Yadav workers in the BSP.

Do you want to contest elections?

Mai chunav ladti nahin, ladaati hoon (I do not contest, I help others fight elections). I want to see Behenji become prime minister. The party has always given me respect, workers refer to me as ‘Badki Maai’. Two years ago when I fell ill, the party paid for my treatment.

Advertising

What does your family have to say about your work?

Since my husband died in 2003, I live alone. I have a daughter and two sons, who work in Mumbai and send me money. Party work keeps me busy. I have been campaigning till 7 pm everyday. I have visited all the 339 booths in the Machhlishahr Assembly segment.

What do you do as head of the BVF?

It’s mostly crowd and security management during rallies and events such as birth anniversary celebrations of Kanshi Ramji and Bhimrao Ambedkar. I ensure that all the party workers stay disciplined.

Have you met party chief Mayawati?

I met Behenji before the 2012 Assembly polls in Lucknow. She was chief minister then. She had asked about my well-being. I didn’t get a chance to meet her after that.