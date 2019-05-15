Tags, hashtags, slogans, with a little pinch of narcissism for Punjab election campaign

The campaigning for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, is an interesting and entertaining battle of songs, slogans, hashtags and one-liners being used by candidates on social media. Many of the candidates have customized the slogans using their own names and popularity quotient to keep a track of how many times it is being used, finds DIVYA GOYAL.

Apna Bains ayega…

Cashing in on the popularity of the rap ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from the film ‘Gully Boy’, LIP Ludhiana candidate has come up with his own rap ‘Apna Bains Aayega’ showing him as ‘crusader against corruption’. And the lyrics go: ‘Apna Bains Aayega, Corruption mitayega… humko vishwas hai, Bains mein kuch khaas hai… nasha band, chori band, rishvat khori band… jawaano ko, kisano ko… Bains hi bachayega…apna Bains aayega…’

Nimaani Sewadar

SAD Bathinda candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal is using hashtag ‘Nimaani Sewadar’ (humble worker) in all her posts with a slogan: ‘Deyo Asees Dharo Hatth Sir Tey, Fir Hunn Teeji Vaar; Main Tuhadi Apni, Sewadar Nimaani’… (Give your blessings for a third time, I am your own humble worker).

Kahanga So Karanga

SAD president and Ferozepur candidate Sukhbir Singh Badal is using the hashtag ‘Jo Kahanga So Karanga’ (I will do what I will say) and his campaign slogan is ‘Jo Keha So Kita, Jo Kahanga So Karanga’ (I did what I said, I will do what I will say).

Jakhar Hai Dhakad’

Pitted against actor Sunny Deol, Gurdaspur Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar has ‘Jakhar Hai Dhakad’ as his customized hashtag with slogan : ‘Tussi apna maneya, Jakhar tuhade hukam da baneya’. (You made me your own, I am bound to follow your orders).

Sangrur ki aas…

Congress’s Sangrur candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon has also used his own name for his campaign slogan. With a play on his first name ‘Kewal’ that means only, his slogan is: ‘Kewal khushaali, kewal vikaas; kewal Dhillon hi Sangrur ki aas.’ (Only happiness, only development; Kewal Dhillon is the only hope for Sangrur).

NamoSunnyDeol

Actor Sunny Deol, the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, is using ‘Sunny with Gurdaspur’ and ‘Namo Sunny Deol’ as his customized hashtags while his counterpart in Amritsar Hardeep Singh Puri is using ‘Puri for Amritsar’ with slogan: ‘Ghar Ghar Ka Deep, Sadda Hardeep..’

Neta Nahi Beta

AAP Ludhiana candidate Prof Tejpal Singh Gill, banking on his aam aadmi image, is using ‘Neta Nahi Beta’. (Not a politician but a son) and his counterpart in Bathinda Baljinder Kaur has come up with ‘Na Badal, Na Amrinder.. iss vaar Bathinda vich Baljinder’ (Neither Badal, nor Amrinder, this time in Bathinda it will be Baljinder)

Badal Modi ke baju hai…

SAD Ludhiana candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal has come up with posters with huge photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi touching feet of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. And the slogan says, ‘Badal Modi ke baju hai, Chunaav chinh taraaju hai…Ludhiana vi hai tarakki da haqdaar, ikk vaar phir Modi sarkaar..’ (Badal and Modi are each other’s strength, our symbol is scales…Ludhiana also deserves development…)

Bachao Punjab

The Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) of Sukhpal Singh Khaira has woven the slogans around its symbol ‘key’. ‘Bachao Punjab atey Punjabi nu, vote paao chaabi nu…’ (Save Punjab and Punjabi, vote for key), they say.

Guran Da Punjab…

PEP candidate from Khadoor Sahib Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has evoked 1984 anti-Sikh riots, encounters of Sikh youths and sacrilege in her campaign slogan: ‘Guran da Punjab mangey, zulman da hisaab; Chaabi wala button dabao, 84 tey beadbi de doshi bhajao’… (Land of Gurus is seeking answers against atrocities; Press Key to throw away the culprits of 84 and sacrilege).

Chowkidaar ka khul…

Congress’ star campaigner Navjot Singh Sidhu has been firing all cylinders as he attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi with witty one liners and sarcasm on social media. ‘Chowkidaar Ka Khul Gaya pol, beech bazaar mein shor, chowkidaar chor chor chor’…. and ‘Naujawano ke liye pakora yojana, ameeron ke liye bhaguada yojana,’ and ‘Na Ram mila, na rozgaar mila, bus har gali me mobile chalata berozgaar mila’

Congress di chutti…

AAP state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann’s campaign song targets the rivals Congress and the BJP. It is also a little on the narcissistic side. ‘Hogi Congress di chutti, jayu Bhajpa vi hun lutti.. Ghar Ghar gallan hundiyaan ne sirf Bhagwant Mann diyan’… (Congress and BJP both are gone, one name that resonates in every household is Bhagwant Mann).

Ni main aitvaar unnivi…

The Faridkot Congress candidate, Mohammad Sadiq, who himself is a folk singer, has got a promotional song sung by Punjabi artistes to woo the rural voters. ‘Ni main aitvaar unnivi tareek nu, vey mera chaahe maahi russ jey.. vote paani main Mohd Sadiq nu… (On Sunday, May 19, I will vote for Sadiq even if my beloved gets angry).

Tuhada Manish

He has been termed an outsider by his rivals and he is also targetted for being a Hindu contesting from a panthic seat. However, Congress’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Manish Tewari has come up with two word answer — hashtag ‘Tuhada Manish’ — on social media.